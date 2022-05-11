GIRLS LACROSSE
Mount Lebanon 16, Greater Latrobe 3
Greater Latrobe girls lacrosse traveled to Mount Lebanon for a Class AAA, Section 1 matchup, which was rescheduled from May 3 due to weather.
The Wildcats lost 16-3.
Scorers for Latrobe included: Abby Kostic, Taylor Desko and Sarah Matsko with a goal apiece.
Senior goalie Kaylee Dusetzine saved two shots in goal, while junior Kierra Madey saved one shot in goal. Greater Latrobe converted on 3/8 shots and had six ground ball controls and five draw controls to Mt. Lebanon’s 15.
The Wildcats drop to 5-4 in the section and 6-6 overall.
JV also lost 15-1. Abby Carroll scored the lone goal for the Wildcats. Freshmen goalie Emily Lloyd saved three shots, while Junior goalie Kierra Madey made one save. Latrobe was 1/3 on shots, had six ground ball controls, and five draw controls to Mt. Lebanon’s 11.
Greater Latrobe is back in action today for their last section game of the season at home against Peters Township.
LATROBE LITTLE LEAGUE
Yankees 11, Cardinals 1
The Yankees rolled to a 11-1 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday.
Max Dlugos had the only extra-base hit, a triple for the Yankees.
Cam Ferri and Logan Boring had two single apiece for the Yankees.
Ferri earned the win striking out seven and walking none.
Pirates 12, Red Sox 3
The Pirates had two five-run innings to secure a win over the Red Sox Monday.
The Pirates posted the five-run innings in the second and fourth.
Max Kurek had a triple for the Pirates, while teammate Fletcher Wnek had a double. Kurek also added a double in the win.
Wnek earned the win for the Pirates striking out five and walking three.
The win moves the Pirates to a 4-0 record.
