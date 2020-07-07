Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Red Sox 5, Yankees 4. Leading hitters — Joseph Razza (triple, double, single), Leland Wiedenburg (two singles), Evan Springob, Vinny Razza (single), Red Sox; Donovan Carroll (single), Yankees; WP — Aiden Upole (SO-5, W-2), Wiedenburg (SO-5, W-4), LP — Cam Ferri (SO-0, W-1), Gavin Moore (SO-1, W-0), Bryson Gessler (SO-3, W-2); Red Sox 4-4, Yankees 1-7.
Rockies 9, Phillies 6. Leading hitters — Kalvin Clayton (two singles), Austin Slezak, Luke Bulebosh, Joe Bearer, Tommy Snyder, Dean Giglio (single), Rockies; Gaige Bartholomew (home run), Cash Achhammer (double, single), Noah Dixon, Joe Crimboli, Sam Hochard, Bryce Shuey, Lucas Kolenc (single), Phillies; WP — Bulebosh (SO-5, W-0), Snyder (SO-3, W-0), LP — Hochard (SO-2, W-4), Dixon (SO-3, W-5), Achhammer (SO-3, W-1); Rockies 6-3, Phillies 6-2.
Ace at Ligonier Country ClubMike Grados, of Johnstown recorded a hole-in-one on the Fourth of July at Ligonier Country Club.
Grados posted his hole-in-one on the 135-yard seventh hole using a seven-iron. Grados, a member of Ligonier Country Club, recorded his second-ever hole-in-one.
Witnesses were Dr. Thomas Gessner, Ligonier, Alan Perer, of Ligonier and Pittsburgh, and John Burkhard, of Ligonier and Johnstown. The Ligonier Country Club Golf Pro is Sean Knaus and Bill Elliott the GM.
