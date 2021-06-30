Chase Koepka holds lead Chase Koepka was one stroke off the lead entering Tuesday’s third round and now he has a one-stroke lead heading into today’s final round of the Frank B. Fuhrer invitational at the Pittsburgh Field Club in Fox Chapel.
He fired a 1-under-par 69 on Tuesday and now leads Jack Katarincic by one stroke. The three-day invitation includes a $40,000 first-prize award.
Chase Koepka, the brother of four-time major champion Brooks Koepka, sits at 4-under 206 after three rounds. He shot rounds of 71 and 66, respectively, on Monday.
Chase and Brooks are the sons of Ligonier native Bob Koepka, who is the nephew of Dick Groat, owner of Champion Lakes Golf Club and former Pittsburgh Pirates and Duke basketball star.
GL graduate to coach in FloridaFormer Greater Latrobe baseball standout Ryan Shawley will be a graduate assistant at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida for the next two years.
Shawley, a 2017 Greater Latrobe graduate, played on the Wildcats’ baseball team that captured the WPIAL and PIAA state championship in 2017.
Shawley, who played at Chatham University, also played on the Martella’s Pharmacy baseball team, which became the first Johnstown-based team in history to win the annual AAABA Tournament in 2019. He was on the AAABA team as a relief pitcher.
Shawley is currently in his fourth season as an assistant on the Latrobe Legion baseball team.
Former LV standout named captainFormer Ligonier Valley standout Kyleigh Jester was named one of the captains for the Washington & Jefferson College women’s volleyball team.
Jester has appeared in 23 matches during her first two seasons at Washington & Jefferson. She has totaled 59 kills and 45 blocks.
Washington & Jefferson finished the 2020-21 season with a 7-6 record and reached the semifinals of the PAC Tournament. The Presidents registered a five-set win against Bethany College in the quarterfinals for their first playoff win since 2016. The new season begins Sept. 1.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Tigers 9, Red Sox 8. Leading hitters — Joel Williams, Brian McIlnay (two singles), Zach Skoloda, Evan Ulewicz, Charlie Little (single), Tigers; Seth Spillar, J.R. Smail (double, single), Evan Springob (triple), Drew Blossey, Kalvin Clayton, Zander Komperda, Brayden Walters, Will Showalter (single), Red Sox; WP — Dawson Huber (SO-3, W-3), Skoloda (SO-5, W-2), LP — Smail (SO-3, W-1), Blossey (SO-2, W-3); Tigers 5-9, Red Sox 4-9.
