DAMS volleyball swept by GatewayGateway swept the visiting Derry Area Middle School girls volleyball team on Monday.
Eighth-grade scores were 25-14 and 25-19. The seventh graders dropped the first game 25-19 and the second 25-23.
Mikah Horwat and Madison Repak led the DA eighth-graders each with two kills. Alayna Williams and Payton Donovan each served two aces.
On the seventh-grade team, Bailey Legge, Julia Mucci, Riley DeNinno and Hermione Lehosky each tallied one kill. Cassidy Dunlap led the way with five aces, while Frankie DePalma provided four.
Derry Area faces Greater Latrobe, 4 p.m. today at Greater Latrobe.
GL boys hoops game canceledThe Greater Latrobe boys basketball team had an exhibition game cancelled against Greensburg Salem. That game was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. tonight at Greensburg Salem.
The No. 10-seeded Wildcats defeated No. 7 Thomas Jefferson, 61-59, in the first round of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs. However, No. 2 New Castle Area defeated Greater Latrobe, 65-51, in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Up to a certain point in March, WPIAL teams are allowed to schedule games beyond the playoffs because of those canceled because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Greater Latrobe (8-7) finished third in Section 3 with a 6-3 record.
The Wildcats will lose six seniors to graduation: Patrick Shimko, Nick Rauco, Drew Clair, Ryan Sickenberger, Frank Newill and Michael Shoemaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.