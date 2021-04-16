IC Pool League PlayoffsThe Indiana County Pool League recently wrapped up its Eight Ball Playoffs, as Scott Bowman came away with the title.
In the first round, Bowman defeated Mike Bertolino, 7-0, while Homer Van Doren topped Ted Gordish, 7-2. In the finals, Bowman defeated Van Doren, 9-5, to capture the 2020-2021 title.
Area Schedule ChangesThe Derry Area baseball team is scheduled to play a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 double-header against Mount Pleasant Area on Friday. The Trojans host the Vikings at noon, before traveling to Mount Pleasant Area for a game slated to begin at 4 p.m.
Both doubleheader games were previously slated to take place at Derry Area. Derry Area was originally scheduled to visit Mount Pleasant Area on Monday, but that game was rained out. It was rescheduled for Tuesday at Derry Area but was postponed and again rescheduled for Friday.
A Derry Area boys’ volleyball section match scheduled for Thursday at Gateway was postponed. The Trojans are slated to visit Fox Chapel for an exhibition at 7 p.m. Tuesday. That match was previously scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
