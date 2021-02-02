Area schedule changesThere were several schedule changes announced by area school districts on Monday.
Derry Area and Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball games were postponed on Monday. The Lady Trojans were slated to visit Freeport Area, while the Lady Rams were set to host Belle Vernon Area. Makeup dates were not announced.
Additionally, Derry Area added a boys basketball game on Monday. The Trojans are scheduled to host Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m. Thursday. That game was previously scheduled for Jan. 22. Thursday’s game is part of a doubleheader, as the Derry Area girls are slated to host Deer Lakes with a 7:30 p.m. start time. The girls’ junior varsity game has been canceled.
Also, the Ligonier Valley wrestling team is scheduled to host Derry Area, 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. That match was previously scheduled to take place on Feb. 11. It’s now part of a doubleheader where Ligonier Valley is set to host Mount Pleasant Area, 6 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the Derry Area section match.
The Derry Area wrestling match against Yough, previously set for Wednesday, has been postponed. Additionally, Derry Area’s exhibition match at Redbank Valley on Tuesday was postponed.
JV IceCats blank GatewayNoah Heitchue and Evan Jarvis helped lead the Greater Latrobe junior varsity team defeat Gateway, 7-0, during a recent game at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Heitchue scored a natural hat trick, as all four of his goals — the third, fourth, fifth and sixth of the game — came in succession for the JV IceCats. Ethan Adams also scored twice, while Aiden Brunetto also found the back of the net for Greater Latrobe. Nik Guidos contributed three assists, while Ian Patz and Brunetto also added two helpers. Christopher Callahan and Mason Zellers also picked up assists.
Jarvis stopped all seven shots faced for the shutout, as Greater Latrobe carried a 33-7 advantage in shots, including 18-0 in the first period. Jarvis also added an assist.
Nelson named UPG assistantKelsey Oddis, the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg’s head women’s basketball coach, announced Emily Nelson as an assistant.
Nelson returns to her alma mater where she is the program leader in career three-pointers with 172 and fifth in three-point percentage at 31%.
Nelson totaled the second-most minutes in Pitt-Greensburg women’s basketball history with 3,285 and ended her collegiate basketball career as just one of 13 players in the program to eclipse 1,000 points.
Nelson graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and is currently in the process of obtaining a master’s degree in social work. She currently works for the Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging where she serves as a care management supervisor.
