Rec Baseball
Latrobe Little League
Tigers 12, Phillies 6. Leading hitters — Sam Rafferty (double, two singles), Evan Burger, Charlie Little (double), Joel Williams (two singles), Evan Ulewicz, Brian McIlnay, Ryan Bartholomew (single), Tigers; Will Austraw (triple), Chase Burket (double, single), Joey Crimboli (three singles), Nick Bauer (single), Phillies; WP — Gage Evanichko (SO-3, W-2), Charlie Little (SO-2, W-2), Matt Fernel (SO-2, W-2), Zach Skoloda (SO-1, W-0), LP — Nick Bauer (SO-1, W-1), Will Austraw (SO-4, W-4), Brady Schober (SO-1, W-0); Tigers 2-3, Phillies 4-1.
Auto RacingPittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway
Saturday, June 5
PRO STOCKS — Bobby Whitling, Chris Schneider, Brian Hutchko, Zachary Gustafson, Noah Burrell, Jackson Humanic, Josh Seippel, Curtis Bish, William Hurrelbrink, Brett McDonald.
LATE MODEL — Zach Morrow, Joe Martin, Jake Gunn, Zach Gunn, Daryl Charlier, Ben Policz, Mike Reft, Bryan Hoffman, Colby Beighey, Joe Squatriglia.
HOBBY STOCKS — Frank Magill, Matt Benard, John Cain, Jacob Wiser, Karlee Kovacs, Jonathan Koteles, Cody Behanna, Tom Anton, James Huff, Ken Heasley Jr.
FOUR CYLINDER — Bill Tennant, Derek Quigley, Craig Rudolph, Justin Pellegrini, Noah Bubeck.
YOUNG GUNS — Logan Koteles, Cameron Hollister, Kiersten Chernik, Gavin Kokolis.
Dog Hollow Speedway
Friday, June 4
SUPER LATE MODELS — Billy Eash, Dave Blazavich, Kyle Knapp, Michael Lake, Joe Petyak, Dylan Lewis, John Wayne Weaver, Joe Moyer, Jason Miller, Ryan Christoff.
LATE MODELS — Kyle Hardy, Zach Marrow, Tom Snyder, Michael Duritsky, Kyle Smith, Jr., Joe Moyer, Tim Snare, Jr., Colby Beighey, Rudy Bussaro, Mark Rend.
FOUR CYLINDERS — Dylan Young, Cody Young, Noah Swank, Ashton Daughenbaugh, Cruz Daughenbaugh, Michael Sinclair, Dustin Gibbons, Bill Eckenrode, Jamie Noel, Mike Phillipson.
STOCK CARS — Bob Torquato, Jeremy Zufall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.