High school golf
The Ligonier Valley boys golf team finished in second place out of 17 Class AA teams at the Happy Valley Tournament at the Penn State Blue Course Thursday.
Each team consisted of four boys and all four scores counted. Bellefonte finished first with a score of 300 and Ligonier finished with a score of 326.
Each team consisted of four boys and all four scores counted. Bellefonte finished first with a score of 300 and Ligonier finished with a score of 326.
The scores for the Ligonier Valley teams are as follows:
Gavin McMullen, 77; Josh Harbert, 78; Will Morford, 83; Brody McIntosh, 88.
The Ligonier Valley Rams boys golf team is back in action on Monday as it will participate in the Chairman’s Cup at Cedarbrook Golf Course.
The Derry Area Trojans were led by Ashton Beighley who recorded a two under par 34 at the Latrobe Elks Golf Club in an exhibition match against the Valley Vikings.
The Trojans swept the Vikings by a score of 195-272.
Hunter Jurica came in with a one over 37 while Antonio Hauser and Hayden Smolleck posted 41 apiece and Owen Hammers wasn’t far behind with a 42.
Hole-in-one
Chuck Erney, from New Alexandria, made a hole-in-one on hole No. 7 at Latrobe Elks. The home is 180 yards and Erney used a 5-iron.
The shot was witnessed by Robert Myers, Joe Gruss and Ken Kelly.
Ed Behen got a hole-in-one at Glengarry Golf Links on hole No. 15. The hole is 135 yards and Behen was using a 7-iron. The shot was witnessed by Shawn Lawrence, Jeff Richardson and Scott Tobias.
Rob Slavonia, from Aldie, VA, got a hole-in-one at Latrobe Country Club on hole No. 2. The hole is 148 yards and Slavonia was using a 9-iron. The shot was witnessed by Clay Spangler, Jim Bryan and Dave Strauser.
