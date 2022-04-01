Greater Latrobe 3, Thomas Jefferson 0
The Greater Latrobe boys’ volleyball chalked up its second straight set sweep of an opponent Thursday with a 25 – 16, 25 – 15 and 25 – 20 victory over the visiting Thomas Jefferson Jaguars.
The Wildcats rolled on offense behind the hitting of senior outside hitter Brennan Ward’s 11 kills. Tyler Nelson produced 7 kills for the Wildcats’ cause followed by Enzo Rodi,and Isiac Waszo each with 6 kills and Rocco Marino and Josh Havrilla both adding 1 kill.
The service line also proved to be beneficial to the Wildcats, adding 14 points to Latrobe’s totals with Josh Havrilla racking up 7 aces and Ruben Rojas, Rocco Marino, Tyler Nelson, Brennan Ward, and Enzo Rodin posting ace totals of 2,2,1,1,1 respectively.
Defensively, Tyler Nelson and Isiac Waszo paced the varsity squad at the net with 4 blocks each, with 3 additional blocks coming from Josh Havrilla, and Rocco Marino 2 and 1. Floor defense was led by the 13 digs of Enzo Rodi followed by 5 digs from Brennan Ward, 4 each from Ruben Rojas and Josh Havrilla and another 6 from Tyler Nelson and Rocco Marino 3 and 3.
In addition to his kills, digs and blocks, junior setter Josh Havrilla orchestrated the Cats offense by distributing the ball to 5 different hitters and posting 30 assists for his efforts.
The Wildcat’s compete in the Derry Invitational tournament this Saturday and continue their dual match home stand by hosting the Norwin Knights next Tuesday evening.
–––––
Bethel Park 17, Greater Latrobe 4
Bethel Park ran to a 17-4 Class AAA, Section 1 win over Greater Latrobe Thursday night.
Taylor Desko had two goals for the Wildcats, while Carolina Walters and Ryley Quinn each had a goal apiece. Senior goalie Kaylee Dusetzina saved 12 out of 29 shots on goal. Latrobe converted on 4 of 13 shots on goal (31%), had 11 draw controls to Bethel Parks 12, 14 ground ball controls and two interceptions. Greater Latrobe drops to 1-1 in the section and 1-2 overall. Latrobe is back at home on April 5 against Hempfield with a start time of 7:30.
–––––
Kiski Area 5, Greater Latrobe 0
Kiski Area won a Class AAA, Section 1 boys tennis match over Greater Latrobe 5-0.
–––––
Norwin 115, Greater Latrobe 35
Greater Latrobe’s Robert Fulton took first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.73. Brennan Campbell came in first place in the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles.
Dylan Yeager with clearing a height of 10-6 claimed first place in the pole vault for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats’ 4x400 relay staked claim to first place with a time of 3:40.
–––––
Norwin 121, Greater Latrobe 29
Brylee Bodnar took first place in the triple jump with a score of 31-11.50, while Ella Bulava finished first in the 800-meters with a time of 2:30 for the Wildcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.