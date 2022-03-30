GIRLS LACROSSE
Greater Latrobe 14, Baldwin 2
Greater Latrobe girls’ lacrosse traveled to Baldwin for its first Class AAA, Section 1 match-up Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats defeated the Fighting Highlanders, 14-2.
The Lady Wildcats had three players score three goals apiece and those players were Carolina Walters, Abby Kostic and Ryley Quinn.
Taylor Desko scored two goals for Greater Latrobe. The Lady Wildcats’ Sarah Matsk, Jodie Skoloda and Megan Brackney each added a goal in the victory.
Senior goalie Kaylee Dustezina saved six out of eight shots with junior goalie Kierra Madey finishing the game not allowing a goal.
Greater Latrobe converted on 14 out of 34 shots on goal (41%), had 13 draw controls to Baldwin’s five, 41 ground ball controls and two interceptions. The Lady Wildcats improve to 1-0 in the section and 1-1 overall.
The Lady Wildcats are back at home March 31 against Bethel Park with a start time of 7p.m.
–––––
Hempfield Area 4, Greater Latrobe 1
Greater Latrobe lost 4-1 to Hempfield Area in a boys tennis match.
The Wildcats’ Isaac Krom won in singles competition over Toy Jamnik, 6-2, 6-0.
–––––
West Shamokin 3, Derry Area 0
West Shamokin defeated Derry Area 3-0 in a boys volleyball match. The scores were 25-22, 26-24, 25-10.
Gabe Carbonara led Derry with 6 kills, Noah Berkhimer and Morgan Sobota each had 4 kills. Matt Rhoades had 17 assists. Ethan Frye had 2 blocks.
