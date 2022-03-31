The Greater Latrobe boys’ volleyball team started section play Tuesday evening traveling to take on the Armstrong Riverhawks. The Wildcats varsity squad swept the Riverhounds in 3 straight sets 25 – 16, 25 – 17 and 25 – 18.
Offensively the ‘Cat’s were paced by senior outside hitter Enzo Ridi with 8 kills and fellow outside hitter senior Brennan Ward with 7 kills. Isiac Waszo added 4 additional kills while Sam Kiesal, Tyler Nelson, Rocco Marino and Josh Havrilla combined for 10 kills 4, 2,2 and 1. Additional Latrobe scoring was contributed by 3 services aces from Tyler Nelson and Jjosh Havrilla, with Rodi, Ward and Ruben Rojas recording 2 aces each and Rocco Marino producing 1 ace.
Defensively, Isiac Waszo led the team in blocking with 4 blocks each while Josh Havrilla secured the floor defense collecting 6 digs followed by the trio of Ward, Kiesel and Nelson each with 4 digs.
In directing the Latrobe offense Tuesday night setter Josh Havrilla dished out a total of 24 assists to the Wildcat hitters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.