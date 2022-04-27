BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Derry Area 3, Deer Lakes 1
Derry Area beat Deer Lakes 3-1 for Class AA, Section 2 win. The Trojans lost the first set, 25-21, before rallying in the next three for the win, scoring 25-21, 30-28, 25-17 respectively.
Nick Allison led Derry with 12 kills. Gabe Carbonara added eight kills and Noah Berkhimer chipped in six kills. Matt Rhoades had 35 assists and nine digs.
Derry JV also won 2-0. Scores were 25-19 and 25-16. Mason Beeman and Cam McNichol each had five kills. Johnathan Shumaker had 14 assists.
JUNIOR HIGH BASEBALL
The Greater Latrobe junior high baseball team extended their win streak to three games by defeating visiting Franklin Regional 12-10 on Monday in a sectional tilt. The Wildcats (3-1) jumped out to a 9-2 lead through four innings, but the Panthers (3-1) rebounded to tie the game at 10 in the top of the sixth. The Wildcats rallied in the bottom-of-the-sixth inning, Following a hit batsman and a walk, Owen Teslevich completed a four-hit afternoon with a triple to provide the final margin.
Teslevich also added three singles to his day, while Owen Burket, Noah Dixon and Luke Bulebosh added two hits and Cole Short (double), Aiden Gray, and Tyler Samide added single tallies. Noah Dixon took the mound win, posting two strikeouts. Also on the mound were Samide (3k’s) and Short.
The Wildcats return to action with another section game, visiting the Gateway Gators on Wednesday.
LITTLE LEAGUE
Yankees 12, Red Sox 11
The Yankees edged the Red Sox 12-11 in a Latrobe Little League game Monday. Colin West had a triple to help the Yankees in the win, with teammate Hunter Meyers adding a double. Kalvin Clayton and Josh Cramer had a double apiece for the Red Sox.
