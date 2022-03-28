Baseball
Ligonier Valley 13, Greensburg Salem 2
Ligonier Valley baseball watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 13-2 loss to Greensburg Salem on Friday.
Greensburg Salem took the lead on a single in the first inning.
The Rams struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing the Golden Lions, giving up 13 runs.
Greensburg Salem opened up scoring in the first inning, when Caden Cioffi singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring two runs.
The Golden Lions scored five runs in the third inning. The offensive firepower by Greensburg Salem was led by Hayden Teska, Dominic Falvo, and Braedon Leatherman all drove in runs.
Peyton Chismar earned the victory on the pitcher’s mound for
Greensburg Salem. The pitcher went four innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out three.
Nick Beitel took the loss for Ligonier Valley. The right-hander allowed four hits and five runs over one and one-third innings.
Jacob Smith started the game for Greensburg Salem; he went two innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out two and walking one
Lucas Mills, George Golden, Connor Tunstall, and Beitel each collected one hit to lead the Rams.
Greensburg Salem collected 11 hits. Ethan Heese, Teska, and Smith all had multiple hits for the Lions. Heese led Greensburg Salem with three hits in three at-bats.
Softball
Southmoreland 2, Ligonier Valley 1
It came down to the last play, but Ligonier Valley’s softball team was on the wrong end of a 2-1 loss to Southmoreland on Friday. The game was tied at one with the Scotties batting in the bottom of the seventh when an error scored one run for Southmoreland.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Southmoreland pitchers struck out five, while the Rams sat down 14.
Ligonier Valley got things moving in the first inning. Cheyenne Piper doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Southmoreland tied things up at one.
Maddie Griffin took the loss for Ligonier Valley. Griffin allowed zero hits and two runs over six-and-a-third innings, striking out 14.
Ruby Wallace, Natalie Bizup, and Piper all had one hit to lead the Rams
