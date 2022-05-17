HOLE-IN-ONE
Matt Kurek had a hole-in-one on May 15 at the Latrobe Elks Golf Course. Kurek used an 8-iron on the 157-yard eighth hole for the hole-in-one.
The shot was witnessed by Jeff Bell, Bill Gardner and Chris Holnaider.
LATROBE LITTLE LEAGUE
Tigers 18, Cardinals 4
The Tigers routed the Cardinals, 18-4, in a Latrobe Little League contest on May 15.
Ryan Thompson and Dawson Huber each hit a triple for the Tigers, while Thompson, Evan Ulewiez, Sam Rafferty and Joel Williams recorded a double each.
Masson Munchinski had a triple for the Cardinals with Mason Sutton adding a double.
Gage Evanichko earned the win for the Tigers, striking out three and walking none in the effort.
The Tigers now stand at 5-1 as the Cardinals fall to 2-5
Tigers 2, Yankees 1
The Tigers edged past the Yankess for a LLL win on May 14.
Evan Ulewicz smacked a triple for the Tigers, while teammate Sam Rafferty added a double in the win.
Ulewicz earned the win for the Tigers as he struck out four and walked two.
