The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced that on Friday, it will reopen to the public its Southwest Region office and shooting ranges on additional state game lands in local counties.
Those counties include Westmoreland, Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset and Washington.
Within those counties, any rifle, shotgun, pistol and archery ranges on state game lands will be reopened beginning Friday and regular hours of operation will resume.
It’s the second round of Game Commission office and shooting range re-openings to be announced. Counties in the Northwest and Northcentral region of the state reopened on May 8. About half of the ranges operated and maintained by the Game Commission will be running by Friday.
“It surely is welcome news for hunters and target shooters who rely on those ranges for practice, and it’s encouraging to see a second round of re-openings authorized as a result of counties making progress in the fight against COVID-19,” Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said.
“If each of us continues to strive to stay safe and follows the state Department of Health’s guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, it can only contribute to further progress, fewer restrictions and more re-openings.”
On Friday, ranges will reopen on nine additional game lands, including State Game Lands 203 in Allegheny County, 108 in Cambria County, 51 in Fayette County, 179 in Greene County, 223 in Greene County, 248 in Indiana County, 50 in Somerset County, 245 in Washington County and 42 in Westmoreland County.
The Game Commission closed all shooting ranges on state game lands in late March to help control the spread of COVID-19.
The Game Commission extended the life of 2019-20 shooting-range permits, which have a printed expiration date of June 30, 2020. That enables hunters and target shooters to make up for lost opportunity because of ranges being closed. The permits will be considered valid to use on state game lands and shooting ranges until Aug. 31, 2020.
State hunting and furtaker licenses, which are also set to expire on June 30, will also be honored for range use through Aug. 31. But beginning July 1, hunters will need 2020-21 licenses before engaging in hunting or trapping activity through June 30, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.