Several local baseball leagues are waiting for the green flag.
On Friday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf plans to move 13 local counties into the yellow phase of reopening the state from the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including Westmoreland County.
There’s still one more phase left — the green phase — before athletic competition can officially resume, according to state guidelines. But Latrobe Legion manager Jason Bush is optimistic by the state’s upcoming move to the yellow phase.
“We’re being told there’s no athletic competition in the yellow, and that we need to be green to play,” Bush said. “But can we get the kids on the field at practice? Certain places are opening with fewer than 25 kids at a time, and each one of our teams can get on the field and do that. We’re still looking for some clarification.”
The Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League still hopes to be in action by Memorial Day weekend, while Latrobe Little League would like to start sometime in mid-June, if possible.
“As our state and municipalities begin their phased approaches to reopening, our board will adhere to guidelines set forth by the respective state and local government and health in determining if and when it is safe to return to Little League activities,” Latrobe Little League president John Russo said.
The Latrobe Little League board recently conducted a meeting by video conference to discuss the upcoming season.
“In more than 80 years of Little League, there has never been a season like this one,” Russo said. “As we have navigated this unprecedented pandemic, we have all had to make some very hard decisions that have kept us from playing baseball. On behalf of the Latrobe Little League board, we thank you for your patience and understanding.”
Russo added that the board continues to monitor this rapidly changing situation, but intends to resume practices and games in June and July, if possible.
“That goal may change as we learn more,” Russo said. “We will send more information as the reopening in our area evolves. If the baseball season cannot be achieved, we will issue refunds.
“The safety and well-being of all of our families, friends and participants is always paramount. If we can do it safely, our board will find a way back to the fields this summer.”
Right now, Russo said the league needs to gauge interest from families. He posed one question to families and requested an email response in return.
“If we were able to safely start a baseball season sometime in mid-June through late-July or early-August, would you permit your child to play?” Russo said. “By May 22, please send an email to latrobelittleleague@gmail.com identifying your child or children in the league and answering ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ No one would ever be penalized for answering ‘no.’ We just need to get a handle on who will play if we are able to do so safely.
“Lastly, please limit your email to answering the question asked. Things are too fluid and hypothetical at this juncture for us to answer any other questions you may have.”
Derry Area Youth Athletic Association (DAYAA) officials have not made an official decision on the season yet, as there is hope to play baseball and softball this summer.
“Until we get the OK rom the governor, we cannot start any practices or games,” T.J. Petrosky said. “I want to thank all of you for your patience with this situation.”
Petrosky added that refunds will be issued for anybody who wants one, as registration paid through card will be credited back to the account and checks sent in will be destroyed.
“We will notify you all if an abbreviated season, or if a fall ball season is put together,” Petrosky said. “At that time, we would ask you to sign up again through our website.”
The Pennsylvania American Legion season was officially canceled last month, but Bush, also the local District 31 and Pennsylvania Region 7 director, has hope for a baseball season for high school-aged kids if the pandemic continues to subside.
Bush estimated 40 to 50 teams that want to play baseball in southwestern Pennsylvania, so the plan is to begin an independent league if he receives the all clear.
“We’re very confident with where we’re at,” Bush said. “We’ve secured insurance for everyone and hold harmless agreements so everyone would be protected, from players, umpires and coaches. We’re in a situation now where somebody has to give us the OK to start practicing.”
Bush said about nine teams from Westmoreland County would comprise one league and nine from Bedford County would do the same. There are additional interested teams throughout the region, he added.
“We have it set up geographically,” Bush said. “We don’t want to travel far distances, though we wouldn’t preclude an exhibition game from a team in Bedford or Somerset.”
Bush didn’t have a start date for the league, adding that he would love a June 1 open, but “I think that’s pie in the sky at this point.”
Bush is OK with on-field team practices for now, and he’d love to be playing games by mid-June. He estimated a potential end date in late July or early August with a league championship awarded.
“We’re not ready to close the book on an end date, and we don’t want to get into competing with fall sports,” Bush said. “We want this to feel important to the kids. We don’t want this to be a bunch of kids getting together on the playground. Most athletes want to be driven towards something. We’re even talking about taking whoever might win our league and going to the Bedford league and determining the southwestern Pennsylvania champion for the year.
“If it’s going to give the kids a great summer, I think everyone would be pretty happy with that.”
First, for Bush, is the potential option to practice.
“Getting kids out of the house would be a great step to getting them back to some normalcy,” Bush said.
Bush said there are safe social distancing practice options, including one player hitting with fielder’s spread out and individual base running drills.
“There’s really a lot that we can do,” Bush said. “We wouldn’t want to run a drill where a catcher is behind a batter or a first baseman is holding a runner on a base. We can work on so many things. The 6 feet and social distancing is no issue.”
Bush said that coaches can switch out baseballs and he already purchased hand sanitizer for players. He doesn’t plan to allow players in dugouts, adding that they can set their bags spread out along the wall at Legion-Keener Field.
“We can get a good workout in,” Bush said. “We need some cooperation from the government. The physical practice would be no issue in my eyes.”
Bush is also a manager in the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League, heading Bardine’s, a newcomer to the 10-team league.
The league plans to have all 10 teams participate in a four-day tournament during the Memorial Day weekend, which is expected to start Friday, May 22, and conclude with the championship game on Memorial Day. The official opening day of league play is currently scheduled for Tuesday, May 26, but that plan is fluid and Bush said there is a meeting between league officials on Thursday to hash out additional details.
“We’re hoping for a Memorial Day weekend tournament as a precursor to the season,” Bush said. “Those plans are still on providing we’re able to get kids on the field.”
Regardless of the league’s potential start date, just holding a practice is hope enough for Bush at this point.
“We might not be able to do anything as far as competitive games between teams until Pennsylvania goes green, but I do believe that we can get the kids out there and practicing,” Bush said. “The high school and college season ended around St. Patrick’s Day, so a lot of kids haven’t picked up a baseball in roughly two months.
“Nobody runs out there and just starts playing. Everybody has a practice period of time and we’re just hoping to get them started so that when we get that green, we don’t have to start from scratch and we can hit the ground running.”
