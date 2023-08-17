aug16 holeinone

Jake Krinock poses after hitting his second hole-in-one.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Jake Krinock got a hole-in-one on Saturday, Aug. 12, during the Greater Latrobe Football golf outing fundraiser at Glengarry Golf Links on hole 13. Witnessed by Andy Krinock, Brandon Simpson and Jarred Stein, this was Jake’s second hole-in-one. His first was at Latrobe Elks last July.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.