Jake Krinock got a hole-in-one on Saturday, Aug. 12, during the Greater Latrobe Football golf outing fundraiser at Glengarry Golf Links on hole 13. Witnessed by Andy Krinock, Brandon Simpson and Jarred Stein, this was Jake’s second hole-in-one. His first was at Latrobe Elks last July.
