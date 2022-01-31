Athletes from Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley impressed at this weekend’s Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association (WCCA) Swimming and Diving Championships at Derry Area High School.
Greater Latrobe’s teams each earned top four finishes, Ligonier Valley crowed a county diving champion and Derry Area represented itself well in its home pool.
GL had strong team finishes in the girls and boys events, as both teams finished in fourth place overall. The girls scored 236 overall points and the boys tallied 223 points.
Greater Latrobe coach Grey Arrigonie was pleased with both teams’ showings.
“I was really happy with how we did,” he said. “We had a lot of best times and a handful of WPIAL cuts, and that’s what we use the county meet for. We were able to get what we were planning done, so that was good.”
Freshman Lauren Bell placed second in the girls 50-yard freestyle event, with a time of 24.96. She also placed sixth in the girls 100-yard butterfly, posting a time of 1:01.16.
“She did great using this a tune up for the WPIAL meet,” Arrigonie said of Bell. “She has an automatic cut in the WPIAL meet which is great. She can still hit that time again that she hit last week. (Her success) was perfect and exactly what we were looking for.”
Junior Hannah Polosky also had a big weekend for the Lady Wildcats. She placed first in the girls’ 1-meter diving event. She scored a 446.40, which was 95 points better than the second-place finisher.
“(Hannah) had a really strong diving meet,” Arrigonie said. “It was nice getting her into the WPIAL format and state format. For her to be able to win the county diving event was great.”
Junior Quinlin Mulroy placed third in the diving event for the Lady Wildcats. She posted a score of 301.70. Additionally, the Lady Wildcats’ Andrea Hoffman placed sixth in the 500-yard freestyle event with a time of 5:41.28.
The Greater Latrobe girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay team — comprised of Bell, Destini Homan, Dannika Mucino and Andrea Hoffman — finished in fourth place in 1:45.15.
Arrigonie also came away impressed with Patrick and Charlie Cratty, who placed fourth and fifth in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle, respectively. Patrick had a time of 1:50.32 and Charlie finished in 1:51.24.
Julian Zhu and Tanner Popella also helped the Wildcats’ cause. Zhu placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle, posting a time of 22.78. Popella placed third in the diving event, posting a 274.15 score.
Senior Colin Spehar finished sixth in the 100-yard backstroke for Greater Latrobe with a time of 57.55. The GL boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay team posted a time of 1:32.17, good for fourth place. Zhu, Spehar and both Cratty brothers made up the squad.
That same group also finished fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:22.85.
The Derry Area girls’ team placed eighth overall with 120 points and the boys finished in 12th place with 42 points.
“I was very pleased with our kids’ performances,” Kelly said. “I think everyone dropped time, which was great. We had a few (kids) that were just tremendous at the meet. Our two girls’ relays performed super, and our boys performed well. too.”
Derry Area freshman Jake Hauser finished second in the boys’ diving event, posting a score of 321.85. Hauser finished second to Ligonier Valley senior Nick Roddy, who captured the event with a final score of 455.60.
Roddy set a personal best in the event, breaking his previous record of 427.40. It also marked Roddy’s second WCCA diving title despite only being able to compete at away events because Ligonier Valley does not have a diving board on campus.
Kelly was proud of how Hauser performed at his first varsity county meet.
“When (Hauser) came into the meet he was little bit nervous, but we talked about it,” he said. “I told him the pressure is on everyone else and not you, so just go out there and relax and do your thing. After that I pretty much let him go and he just performed tremendously.”
On the girls’ side, the Derry Area 200-yard freestyle relay team of Chloe Buhite, Regan Repak, Gianna Gruska and Mackenzie Eades took fifth in the event with a time of 1:45.15.
“I always tell the kids, I am not worried about where you place, I just want to see you improve,” he said. “You’re competing against yourself even though everyone else is in there with you. I tell them just go in there and do your thing and improve, and that’s exactly what they did. It was a very exciting meet.”
“It was definitely a benefit for us to have (the event) at our home pool,” he added. “It’s a pool that we are used to since we practice in it every day, so that is a benefit. The other part to that is, just seeing everyone come in and talk about how good our pool is, gives us a real sense of pride and that shows in our kids.”
Ligonier Valley finished 11th in the girls’ meet with 74 points, while the boys’ team placed ninth with 77 points.
The Lady Rams placed eighth in the girls’ 200-yard medley relay, posting a time of 2:00.79. The team included Ryleigh Kelley, Mary Jablonski, Mikayla Smitley and Maddy Kowalsky.
The Rams’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of Roddy, Dominic McCaffrey, Sam McCall and MJ Knupp also earned an eighth-place finish.
