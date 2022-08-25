Former Latrobe Bulletin auto racing writer Dave Kittey passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday at his Latrobe home. He was 63.
Kittey was involved in local dirt track racing for many years wearing many hats, including announcer and publicist, most recently in that dual role at the Dog Hollow Speedway and as the publicist at Latrobe Speedway.
“Dave was an integral part of RFR Motorsports (Dog Hollow Speedway) when we took over the race track,” said Kyle Smith Sr., co-owner of RFR Motorsports with Mark McClelland. “Dave was our first call, and I believe our first hire. My partner and I got together and we knew who we wanted calling our races.”
Dave Kittey’s love for the sport came from when his father operated Latrobe Speedway, and from there, Kittey became the track historian.
Dr. David Horne of Johnstown, and Kittey co-owned RPM Racing News, an auto racing trade newspaper covering a five-state area that operated until 2008. Kittey penned a column each week entitled “Kittey Tales.”
We honor our former colleague and friend Dave Kittey’s final two press releases from Dog Hollow and Latrobe speedways.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY
Aug. 26 will be our “Nothing But Fenders” night of racing as Dog Hollow Speedway will finish out the regular 2022 season. A special for the Super Late Models will be the focus of the evening.
The Super Late Models, 358 Steel Block Late Models, and 4 Cylinders. There will also be an Enduro following the night’s racing.
The track will then be off for two weeks as the crew prepares for the $100,000 Memorial Highway Hustle @ the Hollow.
The Super Late Models will run a 25-lap feature paying them $2,000.
This will be the final tune-up for the Memorial Highway Hustle @ the Hollow. Out of eight features, only one driver has been able to repeat in 2022: Uniontown’s Michael Lake. Chub Frank ($3,100), Gregg Satterlee ($3,500), and Alex Ferree ($2,000) each have one in extra paying events. Daniel Hill, Denny Fenton, and Jon Lee have found victory lane for one apiece.
The RUSH Late Models will be in competition with the Super Late Models.
They will run their 20-lap feature vying for a $750 paycheck. Jeremy Wonderling of Wellsville, NY, added his name to the winner’s list last week. Michael Duritsky leads the way with three wins but has been shut out since June 17. Jon Lee has been the hottest driver winning two in a row before Wonderling stopped in. Ryan Frazee is the only other driver to break into victory lane this season so far.
The 358 Steel Block Late Models will make their third appearance in a $750 to-win show this season. Greg Moore and Justin Kann have won the two previous races.
Joining the three Late Model classes is the exciting 4 Cylinder class. Ashton Daughenbaugh and Shawn Hadden have two wins each, with Adam Pletcher sneaking one in. There is no Mod 4’s.
After racing is completed, it’s the first Enduro of the season. The Enduro will pay the winner $750, with the second finisher getting $450 and third place getting $150. Entry forms will be on the website.
Once the Aug. 26 show is in the books, Dog Hollow will take two weeks off as planned before the 2-day Memorial Highway Hustle @ the Hollow. The $100,000 weekend will feature 410 Sprints, Super Late Models, RUSH Late Models, RUSH Wingless Sprints, 358 Limited Late Models, Pro Stocks, and 4 Cylinders, plus an Enduro.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY
Sprint show continues to grow, with the winner’s share for the 410 Sprint show, on Aug. 27. Sponsors first put up $500 to increase it to $3,500 to win.
A single sponsor has stepped up and put another $1,500 to the check. The 410 Sprints will now race for a record-high paycheck for Latrobe Speedway of $5,000 to the winner.
Never in the history of the Latrobe Speedway has a winner’s share been that high. We are looking to attract a few drivers looking to score one of the bigger checks in the area for the 410s.
In the late 70’s early 80’s, the Sprints were a weekly Sunday show at Latrobe. JR Magruda was the promoter at the time. Drivers like Bobby Allen and Brad Doty have competed at the speedway.
Last year the 410s made their first visit since the early 2000’s as part of Fall Fest. Taking home, the win was third-generation driver Sye Lynch.
A good field is expected, and 20 drivers have indicated they are interested in making the tow to Latrobe Speedway for this event.
There will be qualifying for the 410s. It is an open tire rule, and no mufflers are required.
The Pro Stocks joined them that night with increased pay. Their winner’s check is going to be $1,500. The Crate Late Models, Pure Stocks, Modified 4 Cylinders, and Strictly Stock 4 Cylinders are also in competition.
