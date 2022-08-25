Former Latrobe Bulletin auto racing writer Dave Kittey passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday at his Latrobe home. He was 63.

Kittey was involved in local dirt track racing for many years wearing many hats, including announcer and publicist, most recently in that dual role at the Dog Hollow Speedway and as the publicist at Latrobe Speedway.

