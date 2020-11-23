Kickoff times for upcoming University of Pittsburgh and Penn State football games were recently announced.
The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced Pitt’s Nov. 28 game at Clemson will be nationally televised by ESPN and it will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. Pitt will also play, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 at Georgia Tech, a game that will be aired locally on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh.
Penn State’s game at Michigan this Saturday will be a noon kick on ABC, it was announced this weekend. The game will also be available on the Penn State Sports Network and GoPSUsports.com. Penn State and Michigan have squared off every year since 2013 in Big Ten games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.