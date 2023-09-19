The boys golf teams from Greater Latrobe, Ligonier Valley and Derry Area took part in their respective sectional qualifiers on Monday, with several athletes making it to the next round.
The Greater Latrobe boys team took part in the WPIAL Section 1 qualifier at Manor Valley Golf Course, with two members of the team making the cut.
To advance in the Section 1 qualifier a score of 78 or better was required. The par for the course is set at 72. Anybody shooting six over par or better qualified.
At the Section 1 event, 11 total golfers moved on to the next round, including two from the Greater Latrobe squad. For the Wildcats, both Jack Sacriponte and Parker Berk will move on to the next round.
Sacriponte qualified by shooting a 74, or two over par. Berk was a little closer to the line, shooting a 77, or five over par, to give himself only one stroke of wiggle room.
The rest of the Greater Latrobe team were pretty close to joining Berk and Sacriponte. PJ Germano was just one stroke away from making it, while Jim Krajc was two strokes away and Jack Ridilla was three.
That won’t be the end of things for the rest of the Wildcats, as with their previous section win they have already qualified for the team playoffs.
While the Wildcats were battling it out at the Section 1 qualifier, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley were both taking part in the Section 2 event at Greensburg Country Club.
At this qualifier the golfers were afforded a little more wiggle room, only needing a score of 87 or better to move on at the par-70 course.
For Ligonier Valley, two members of the Rams team qualified by finishing second and third on the day. Both Will Morford and Tyler Jones will move on.
Morford finished second overall for the day by shooting an 80, while Jones was just one place behind him with an 84.
Out of both Derry Area and Ligonier Valley, those were the only two golfers to make the cut, but that doesn’t mean that others weren’t close.
Hayden Smolleck of Derry Area was the closest, finishing with just three strokes too many to be able to move on.
The next closest for the Rams was Brody McIntosh, who finished four strokes away from the necessary 87.
Teams will return to team action this week as well. Greater Latrobe will be back in action on Wednesday when they travel to face Franklin Regional and Ligonier Valley will travel to take on Greensburg Salem on Tuesday.
Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
