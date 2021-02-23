Local athletes provided some notable performances over the weekend competing at the college level.
Former Greater Latrobe standout Austin Butler on Sunday scored a team-high 23 points and led the Holy Cross men’s basketball team to a 67-51 win against Army West Point on Senior Day. He also had 12 rebounds and a career-high six steals.
Butler’s double-double was the 13th of his Holy Cross career, his seventh of the season and his fourth in the last five games. Holy Cross improved to 4-11 in the Patriot League and overall.
Holy Cross fell 69-65 against Army West Point on Saturday. Butler had 20 points and 10 boards in that contest.
Butler, a senior, is averaging 15.1 points and nine rebounds per game. He’s also shooting 45.1% from three.
His younger brother, Bryce, a sophomore, had 16 points and seven rebounds as the No. 22-ranked West Liberty men’s basketball team took over sole possession of first place in the Mountain East Conference North Division with a 77-59 win against Davis & Elkins on Monday. West Liberty improved to 11-3.
Bryce Butler’s 16 points were four points off his career-high.
He also scored 12 points in a 128-75 win against Frostburg State on Saturday.
Bryce Butler averages 11 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He’s also shooting 40.6% from behind the arc this season.
In a 75-47 loss against Loyola on Saturday, former Greater Latrobe standout Reed Fenton scored zero points in 26 minutes for the Lehigh men’s basketball team.
But he responded in a big way the following day.
Fenton, a sophomore, put up 19 points and four rebounds as Lehigh avenged the 28-point loss with a 76-72 victory on Sunday. Lehigh moved to 4-8 this season.
Fenton has started in six out of 12 games this season, averaging 5.8 points per game.
Former Latrobe resident Ethan Smith picked up a win for the Ohio State wrestling team during a regular-season ending 28-12 loss against No. 3 Penn State.
Smith, ranked No. 7 in the country, caught No. 13 Joe Lee on his back and secured a pin at 2:33 of the first period at 165 pounds. Smith’s pin gave the Buckeyes life and it evened the team score at 12-12. But the Nittany Lions closed strong, winning the final four bouts to take the match.
Smith has an 8-1 record this season.
His lone defeat came in Ohio State’s opening match of the year against Illinois. Smith opened the match against No. 8 Danny Braunagel at 165. Smith held a 4-3 lead into the third but Braunagel got a late takedown and stole the match 6-5.
Ohio State will compete in the Big Ten Championship on March 6-7 in State College.
Competing at the River States Conference Indoor Track and Field Championship on Saturday, former Ligonier Valley standout Olivia Miller earned RSC Indoor Field Athlete of the Year honors for a second year in a row as she helped Carlow University to a second-place finish.
Miller on Saturday broke an RSC indoor-record, placing first in high jump with a height of 1.66 meters. She also topped women’s long jump with a 5.28-meter leap. Miller’s podium run also included second place in 60-meter hurdles and third place in triple jump.
Miller was voted the Champions of Character awardee for the Lady Celtics, which is presented to an athlete who best displays the five character values of NAIA Champions of Character: Respect, Responsibility, Integrity, Servant Leadership and Sportsmanship.
Carlow will next compete in the NAIA Indoor Track & Field national meet March 3-5 in Yankton, South Dakota.
Micky Phillippi, a three-time state champion from Derry Area, is 7-0 this season wrestling at 133-pounds for the University of Pittsburgh. Phillippi, a red-shirt junior, has won his last 19 bouts in a row.
The Panthers will compete in the ACC Championship on Sunday, Feb. 28. Phillippi, Pitt’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2020, claimed the ACC title the past two years.
Also slated to compete at the ACC Championship is former Ligonier Valley standout Robert Patrick who wrestles at Virginia University.
Patrick, a red-shirt sophomore, has a 5-1 record this season at 174 pounds.
