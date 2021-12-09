When Mark Mears took over as the Greater Latrobe wrestling coach prior to last season, he understood the outlook, both short-term and long-term.
Last season, the Wildcats were a youthful team that had holes in the lineup. As a result, while the Wildcats had some bright spots, including a win against section champion Connellsville Area, they also missed the postseason tournament that was reduced in size because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic after going 2-2 in Class 3A Section 2B.
“Last season I thought was a growing season. We knew going in that we were going to have a lot of young guys in there,” said Mears, who also served as the Greater Latrobe athletic director before retiring during the summer.
With just two seniors on the roster in Payton Henry and Izac Lewis, and no wrestler in the 106-pound weight class, Greater Latrobe lost to both Hempfield Area and Norwin during section matchups in 2020-21.
This season, the Wildcats look vastly different. Nearly all of the top grapplers returned, while the depth has been significantly bolstered by several promising newcomers.
Senior Jack Pletcher and junior Vinny Kilkeary are expected to be the cornerstones of the team, and should rank among the best in the state. Pletcher, who is committed to the University of Pittsburgh, is likely to wrestle at 152 pounds. Through his first three seasons, he’s compiled 76 wins, including a mark of 23-6 last campaign.
“I think Jack Pletcher has worked himself into one of the best 152 pounders in Pennsylvania,” Mears said. “I’m also excited for Vinny Kilkeary, as he is locked in on winning another state title and he has worked all summer towards it.”
Kilkeary, who recently gave a verbal commitment to Ohio State, has a career record of 56-10, including winning a PIAA Class 3A state championship as a freshman in 2019-20. He’ll likely slot in at 120 this season.
Greater Latrobe boasts plenty of talent aside from that dynamic duo, as juniors Corey Boerio and Nate Roth also have the potential to continue their careers collegiately. Boerio, who also played extensively as the quarterback for the Wildcats football team in the fall, will likely compete at 215.
“Corey Boerio is poised to make a run to Hershey at 215,” Mears said. “His work with coach Snyder in the offseason has elevated his game.”
Roth has been plagued by injuries in his first two campaigns, and he’s expected to be sidelined until around Christmas this season, as well. If he returns to form, however, he could prove to be a crucial piece to the Wildcats’ success.
“Nate is obviously a contender for a top three state place if he comes back healthy,” Mears said of Roth, who will wrestle at 132. “I’m excited for Nate Roth’s return to the mat. He had endured so much over the last two seasons. I believe he is about to show everyone just who he is finally.”
Additionally, senior Tyler Lynch has trimmed down to 189 pounds as he pursues his goal to attend West Point. He is joined by Pletcher, Lucio Angelicchio, Tyler Bowers, Vincent Leone, Sam Snyder, and Jacob Brisky in forming a considerably larger senior class than a year ago.
“We have a very veteran team. So, we’re hoping this all kind of comes together,” Mears noted.
Perhaps most importantly, several of the veterans have worked closely with the younger grapplers throughout the offseason, an approach that could pay massive dividends, according to Mears.
“The leadership I’ve had this summer from Corey Boerio and Jack Pletcher with those young guys has paid off tremendously. Vinny Kilkeary’s year-round wrestling efforts demonstrated to the younger teammates the importance of all different styles of wrestling.” he said. “They’ve helped mentor them into this season.”
Those underclassmen will play a significant role for Greater Latrobe too, including sophomores Lucas Braun and Jacob Braun.
“They haven’t missed an offseason workout in the weight room or anything for two years,” Mears said of Lucas (138 pounds) and Jacob (126 pounds). “I think you’re going to hear from them.”
Freshmen Luke Willochell and Leo Joseph will likely fill the two lightest weight classes, a luxury that Greater Latrobe did not enjoy last season.
“Not only will we fill them, but we have depth at pretty much everywhere now,” Mears said, addressing the previous holes in his lineup. “This is night and day. We are set to challenge.”
To that point, the Wildcats have set lofty aspirations for the upcoming campaign.
“We would like to contend for the county title. We believe we can win the section title. And our goal is to be one of the top three teams in the WPIAL and go to the Giant Center for the team championships in February,” Mears explained.
Within their subsection, the Wildcats are likely to be challenged by Norwin, which boasts a balanced lineup, as well as Hempfield Area. Greensburg Salem and McKeesport Area, both of which the Wildcats defeated last season, also remain in the section.
Connellsville Area, which is in the other subsection, also has the look of a title contender, while defending WPIAL Class 3A champion Waynesburg Central is the favorite until proven otherwise.
To best achieve their goals, the Wildcats have stacked their non-section schedule, including a trip to Colorado in January. Successfully raising $30,000, the Wildcats will trek to Pomona, competing against the host two-time defending Colorado state champs, as well as Monarch. The following day, the Wildcats will participate in the Western Arvada Open.
“I think to become great, you have to wrestle great,” Mears stated. “It’s going to be a grueling two days out west.”
Greater Latrobe’s non-section schedule, which also includes a rivalry showdown against Derry Area, begins this Friday with a tournament at Hickory. The Wildcats host McKeesport Area, 7 p.m. Wednesday.
