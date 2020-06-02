Baseball is back at Latrobe Little League.
The Latrobe Little League board met on Monday to discuss the start of the baseball season, which was pushed back because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week that local counties, including Westmoreland, will move into the green phase of reopening the state from the pandemic, clearing the way for the start of Latrobe Little League.
The Latrobe Little League board decided Monday to play a shortened season for all three divisions. The draft for the Majors division will be Wednesday and practices will start on Saturday. The draft for the Minors division and coach pitch will take place next week and the teams will begin practice on June 13.
The Majors will start games on Saturday, June 14 and play a 15-game schedule, ending on July 26. All teams will compete in an end-of-season tournament with two pools of three teams each. The top team in each pool will play for the championship, ending on Aug. 2.
“This will give each team two more games,” Latrobe Little League President John Russo said.
Russo added that tentatively, the Minors will start practice on June 13 and begin games on June 20 or June 27.
“This will be discussed next week and I will send out an e-mail once we determine exact dates,” Russo said.
Russo added that this year presents some issues for the league, mainly as it pertains to fundraising. The concession stand is not allowed to be open as per Little League International.
“The board voted not to have any fundraisers this year, so there will be no envelope drive, no candy sales, no concession stand money and no gun bash,” Russo said. “This is how our league raises our yearly income for the uniforms, field maintenance, baseballs, field dry and the bills.”
Russo said that the board decided, in lieu of fundraisers this year, that it will use the concession stand deposits to buy shirts and hats for the players to keep. Also, the concession stand deposits will help pay for the umpires, as well.
“We hope that all the parents understand why this decision was made,” Russo said.
Russo added that if anyone would like to donate, or knows of a business that would like to donate to Latrobe Little League, they can mail their donations to Latrobe Little League, P.O. Box 202, Latrobe, Pa., 15650.
