Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Playoffs
Tigers 17, Red Sox 6. Leading hitters — Damen Camarote (double, two singles), Evan Ulewicz (double, single), Sam Rafferty (three singles), Charlie Little, Evan Burger (two singles), Joel Williams, Zach Skoloda, Brian McIlnay, Matt Fernell, Dawson Huber, Gage Evanichko (single), Tigers; Seth Spillar (double, single), J.R. Smail (double), Evan Springob, Brayden Walters (two singles), Kalvin Clayton, Matt Smail, Will Showalter (single), Red Sox; WP — Charlie Little (SO-4, W-0), Skoloda (SO-3, W-0), Williams (SO-0, W-0), Ulewicz (SO-1, W-2), LP — Springob (SO-0, W-1), Smail (SO-1, W-2), Clayton (SO-1, W-1), Showalter (SO-0, W-0); Tigers 1-1, Red Sox 0-2.
Rockies 4, Yankees 1. Leading hitters — Austin Slezak, Luke Ament (two singles), Tommy Snyder, Nico Dominick, Joe Bearer, Mason Perla, Logan McCullough (single), Rockies; Cam Ferri (double, single), Sonny Simon, Colin West (single), Yankees; WP — Bryson Gesslar (SO-2, W-1), Slezak (SO-2, W-0), Snyder (SO-4, W-0), Perla (SO-2, W-1), LP — Ferri (SO-2, W-1), Cole Short (SO-3, W-0), Max Dlugots (SO-0, W-1).
The semifinals are set in the Latrobe Little League playoffs.
The Tigers will meet the Phillies, 5:30 p.m. tonight, while the Yankees square off against the Pirates in the 8 p.m. nightcap. The semifinal winners will advance to the championship game, which is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday.
There were two Pool Play playoff games played on Thursday involving the Tigers and Red Sox and the Yankees and Rockies. The Tigers defeated the Red Sox, 17-6, while the Rockies picked up a 4-1 win against the Yankees.
The Pirates won Pool A with a 2-0 record, while the Tigers finished second at 1-1 and the Red Sox were 0-2. The Phillies, Yankees and Rockies all finished with a 1-1 record in Pool B. The Phillies had a plus-four run differential, putting them in first place, while the Yankees were second at minus-one and the Rockies third at minus-three.
The Yankees held a 1-0 lead on Thursday, but the Rockies scored the final four runs of the game. Dominick, Perla and Slezak had RBI singles for the Rockies.
The Tigers scored 10 runs in the second inning and six more in the third for a 16-2 lead through three innings. The Red Sox scored four of the game’s final five runs.
Ulewicz had a bases-clearing double in the second, while Rafferty and Little both had RBI in the second inning. Camarote doubled in the third, while Ulewicz singled in two runs and Rafferty had a RBI base knock in the third. Spillar doubled and singled in runs for the Red Sox. Walters drove in two and Springob had a RBI single.
