There will be a 12-year-old Latrobe Little League game starting 7 p.m. Friday, but the action will kick off earlier in the day with a home run derby, starting at 4:30 p.m.
Parents are requested to bring players to the field by 4:15 p.m., and the league has a trophy for the winner of the home run derby. Each batter will have 3:30 to hit as many home runs as they can.
After the home run derby, officials will check the speed of player pitches using a radar gun. Each player will be given three throws from the mound and the fastest pitcher will receive an award.
After the pre-game activities, there will be a six-inning game starting at 7 p.m. During the game, top 10 players will be announced in many categories, including most strikeouts, hits, and stolen bases among others. The top player in each category will receive a certificate to keep, which will be handed out after the game.
Also after the game, the league awards will be presented to the home run leader, pitcher of the year, catcher of the year and the league’s most valuable player.
