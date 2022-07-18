Latrobe Little League on Thursday handed out its awards for its recently wrapped-up season. From right to left, Max Dlugos was named Catcher of the Year. Austin Slezak was clocked with the Fastest Pitch at 56 mph. Fletcher Wnek shared Pitcher of Year and Homerun Title with Vinny Calabrace. Wnek and Calabrace each had pitching records of 5-0. Calabrace also took home the Homerun Derby Winner (17) and Most Valuable Player.
