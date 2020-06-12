The Latrobe Little League will open its season this weekend.
Sunday is opening day with the first game set for a 4 p.m. first pitch between the Phillies and Red Sox. The Tigers and Yankees will play a 7 p.m. nightcap on Sunday.
The 10-12-year-old Major Division begins on Sunday, while the Coach Pitch, 7-to-8-year-olds and Minors, which is 9-to-11-year-olds, begin practice on Saturday. The Major Division features six teams, while there are four in Minors and also Coach Pitch with most teams carrying 11 or 12 players.
“The field really looks great,” said John Russo, president of the league. “Our field crew has really been working hard all spring to make sure the field was ready, if and when we were allowed to play. Special shout out to Mark Henderson, his son Matthew and Rob McIlnay with their work on the fields. Also, thanks to Ed DiPietro, Tony Perla and Rob Boring. These guys really keep things running down there.”
Russo said that this past weekend, the league started practices with the Major Division.
“It was great seeing the players playing baseball and having fun,” he said. “Many parents were very glad the league was able to have a baseball season for them this year. The Latrobe Little League Board worked very hard to make it happen.”
Russo said the safety of players, umpires, coaches and fans is the top concern entering the season.
Latrobe Little League is following guidelines set forth by Little League International, and giving each family a copy of the guidelines to read so they understand the challenges the league faces this year. Russo said the league purchased industrial strength liquid sterilizer and spray jugs that are already in use.
“After every practice and game, we are spraying down the bathrooms, dugouts and bleachers,” Russo said. “This is one of the actions we have to take this year. We are asking our volunteers to do extra work than normal. Our league has great volunteers that will do what it takes to get these players back on the ball fields.”
Russo said the league wants families to check temperatures of players before they come to the game. If a player has a high temperature, they are asked to stay home. The bleachers are also off limits to the fans. Parents and fans will have to bring chairs and sit in the outfield or down the lines.
“Bleachers will be used by the players and coaches, as we decided not to use the dugouts,” Russo said. “We had four pop up tents donated by parents to place over the bleachers to shade the players.”
Bathrooms will be limited to one person in, one person out unless from the same household. Bathroom doors must also be propped open at all times. Every team will have a coach designated during games and practices to disinfect each bat after it is used.
“We do not recommend sharing of any equipment, but realize the bats do get shared,” Russo said. “We will adhere to social distancing with the players on bleachers and even distancing their equipment as well along the fence. We ask the parents to social distance as well.”
All the catches in Minors and Majors will have catcher’s equipment provided by the league to use all season. At the end of the season, they will have to return it to the league.
“One of our major sponsors, Latrobe Chevy, supplies us with several new catcher’s equipment every year, so we have very good stock on these items,” Russo said. “We do not want any players sharing equipment. Also, we are providing a batting helmet for each player who does not have their own, to be returned at the end of the season.”
Little League International is allowing the league to alter rules to accommodate players and make it a more pleasant experience.
“We have adjusted some of the Little League rules to allow our players more playing time,” Russo said.
There will be a continuous batting order, in addition to free substitution, as any player can be inserted or taken out of the game at any time. Pitchers will be allowed 45 pitches maximum for the first two weeks; 65 pitches weeks three and four and 85 pitches starting week five until the end of the season.
Games will not be canceled if a team is short a player. That team is allowed to pick up a player from another team, but the borrowed player can only play right field and bat last. If a team picks up two players, one will play right field and the other left field.
“They would bat last and next to last, in that order,” Russo said. “With a shortened season, we do not have much room to make up games, so let them play.”
In the Coach Pitch division, the league is not using a catcher, so equipment is not shared among the players.
“Bottles of hand sanitizer are also in the bleacher area for players and coaches,” he said.
Russo said that the league is still accepting new registrations at latrobelittleleague.org.
“Safety of our players, umpires, coaches and fans is our top concern as we head into the season,” Russo said. “This year, we went to online registration so we could capture email addresses for communication to the league, so we are asking parents to read their emails from the league.”
Two other ways to stay informed is the Latrobe Little League website and the league’s Facebook page, “Original Latrobe Little League.”
“The same information is shared through email, website and Facebook,” Russo said. “This will help parents and us if there are any new adjustments and/or restrictions sent down from the health department to allow us to send out info in a timely manner.”
Russo praised the Latrobe community for supporting the league and noted that community members are stepping up. Russo previously said that the concession stand is not allowed to be open as per Little League International, and the league board voted not to have any fundraisers this year, meaning no envelope drive, no candy sales, no concession stand money and no gun bash.
“Being that we are not having our fundraisers this year, we have asked for donations from the community,” Russo said. “We have received several checks from businesses and individuals. Latrobe is a great community in that they support our Little League program and the Latrobe community is big into their baseball.”
Donations can be mailed to Latrobe Little League, P.O. Box 202, Latrobe, Pa., 15650.
George Jakobovic, one of the Latrobe Little League board members, turns 90 this season and he has been part of the organization since it originated. He is scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch of the season.
Another important date in the Latrobe Little League season will take place 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17. The league will present the Max Sciullo Award to Ben Rafferty at the game between the Pirates and Tigers. Rafferty, a 2020 Greater Latrobe graduate, who currently plays for Latrobe Legion, will throw out the first pitch since he was a Pirate when he played for Latrobe Little League.
