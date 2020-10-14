William Livingston.
Some called him Bill.
Everyone knew him by his nickname.
“Doc.”
One of a kind...in the best way possible.
Last Wednesday, Livingston passed away at the age of 85. But his memory will live on forever.
“He was a very unique guy,” is how Ken Hackman, a former wrestler and head coach at Derry Area High School, described Livingston. “He was an awesome person.”
Mostly, he was known as the man who started the wrestling program at Derry Area.
That was 1965. And although Livingston’s record during his eight seasons as head coach doesn’t stand out (33-68), that doesn’t begin to tell his story.
First of all, Derry Area was just starting out in wrestling. And it wasn’t until five years after that when the then junior high program came into being followed by Junior Olympics a short time later.
“He was a wrestling rock,” added Rich Ludwig, who was Livingston’s assistant before taking over in 1973 and serving as coach for 19 total seasons spanning three different time periods (1973-88, 1991-93, 2000-02). “He was always there.”
As in 53 years. And it was those last 45 seasons when Livingston really made his mark on the Derry Area wrestling program.
Literally and figuratively.
That’s when Livingston was the team statistician. So he did it under five head coaches, starting with Ludwig.
And Livingston wasn’t just any statistician. Oh, no.
“As a statistician, he would summarize every year,” Ludwig expounded. “And every year, I would get a book that was about an inch and a half thick.
“He was the best statistician that there ever was. He would still make one for me.”
Keep in mind that Ludwig, who was first hired as an industrial arts instructor at Derry Area because a coaching position came along with it, has been — not out, but — away from wrestling for 18 years now. He does keep busy as a substitute teacher in the Greater Latrobe School District, but his ties to Derry Area will always be strong.
“I learned a lot of different things from him,” Ludwig said in reference to Livingston. “It wasn’t so much wrestling technique, but not to get too emotional one way or the other.
“He was like a fatherly figure in that regard. I appreciated that.
“We hit it off right away. We had some of the same interests.
“He was old-school, but he was so quiet and unassuming at the same time. He had a way of communicating with his hands, but you always knew where you stood.
“I thought we worked well together. I was always energetic and he was kind of the quiet one.
“I would put together the plan on conditioning and things like that, and he let me go ahead with it. But he made sure the program was going in the right direction.”
Livingston stayed on as statistician for Ludwig...and four head coaches after that — Rick Walthour (1988-91), Hackman (1991-93), Mike Wood (2002-10) and Mike Weinell (2010-present). That, too, will always stick with Ludwig.
“It was nice to have somebody do such a great job keeping statistics. I could just concentrate on coaching,” Ludwig explained.
“He was just a great supporter. He was a dandy.”
“His passing caught me a little off-guard. It’s really sad.”
That’s the sentiment of all of those who knew him. The list goes on and on.
“I knew he wasn’t in good health. But it was still like a punch in the gut,” Hackman expressed.
“I got to be really good friends with him when I got into the coaching aspect of the sport. I feel terrible.
“He always had a unique perspective. He really connected with the kids, and they enjoyed having him around.
“It was one of those things that you don’t very often have. You just don’t see anyone stay involved in a sport that long.
“And, as a wrestler, you had your walking history there with you. It was a very unique situation to have the guy who started it all basically watch every match in the history of the program.”
Well, almost all of them.
“Up until this last season, he only missed one match,” Walthour recalled. “It was an away match, and the other team only had four kids, so he stayed home.
“I can remember when I was coaching, we would go to the county meet and they would have a spot for him at the table. He was just so well-respected throughout the wrestling community.
“The officials knew he was on the ball with things. You just don’t see people treated the way he was.
“When I started, he was the patriarch of the program. I enjoyed my time with him.”
That included when Walthour was an assistant and head coach. He succeeded Ludwig after serving as his assistant.
“I remember a lot of the bus rides. ‘Doc’ and I would talk wrestling all the way to the other school and back,” Walthour said.
“As far as his stats go, they were unbelievable. And he got more into the computer these last few years.
“The books he put together were phenomenal with all of the stats from every year of Derry Area wrestling.”
As a wrestler at Derry Area, Hackman can attest to that firsthand.
“I still have my books from when I was in high school,” Hackman remarked. “He kept every point for every wrestler, and that’s awesome to have.
“And he did that for everybody...that, and the program he did that chronicled every season.”
Maybe it’s because Livingston, who retired after the 2017-18 season and a pretty good wrestler in his own right at Johnstown High School (1954 graduate), was a math teacher at Derry Area. Numbers came natural to him.
“He really loved the wrestling program, and that was evident by the way he stuck with it though all those years as a statistician,” noted Dave McNichol, who was the junior high coach for Livingston and then moved up to first assistant under Walthour for seven years. “The kids liked him a lot.
“He was just well-liked by everybody. He was a good guy. I knew him well and talked to him frequently.”
From 1988-2005, McNichol was also the athletic director at Derry Area. And all during that time, Livingston remained an integral part of the wrestling program.
“When you look at ‘Doc,’ you see Derry Area wrestling right away,” McNichol stated. “He represented it very well for so many years.
“He was still involved with the program for all of those years. He was always there. He really loved that program, and kept a detailed scrapbook on it.”
Not just any scrapbook. Livingston’s work included a handmade album for each wrestler with their statistics, records, a cover photo and additional shots from the season.
“I could never be able to say anything bad about the guy. He was always there when I needed him,” McNichol indicated.
“When I heard that he had passed away, it was pretty sad. I certainly will miss him.”
Yes, Livingston will go down in the annals of Derry Area wrestling.
In every sense of the word.
