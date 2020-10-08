The Derry Area community lost a legend.
William “Doc” Livingston — the founding father of Derry Area wrestling, a teacher, coach, mentor and friend — passed away on Wednesday. He was 85.
“Doc has a special place in all of our hearts here at Derry,” Derry Area wrestling coach Mike Weinell said. “If it wasn’t for Doc, we would not have been able to have the success we have had over the years. Every person who wrestled at Derry knows Doc.”
Derry Area’s wrestling program has been around for 50-plus years and Livingston, the founding father of the program, was involved the entire time as a head coach and statistician. Livingston started the wrestling program at Derry Area in 1964 and coached for eight seasons before serving as team statistician for 44 years until he retired at the end of the 2018 season. Livingston saw 12 wrestlers win state championships at Derry Area.
“The heart and soul of our wrestling program has always remained with Doc,” Derry Area athletic director Brett Miller said. “You could always count on Doc to be at our wrestling matches as a statistician until his health began to decline in recent years.”
Livingston’s nickname “Doc,” came from the famous quote: “Dr. Livingstone, I presume.” He realized his nickname wasn’t born out of disrespect, and that there were some kids on the team who might not have known his first name.
But Doc didn’t mind. At the end of each season, Livingston provided each wrestler with a handmade album of their statistics. He personalized each album with their photo on the cover and provided additional photos and copies of their records.
During Livingston’s final season, he added a special page where all the wrestlers signed their names as a keepsake.
“I’ll always cherish the time I spent with (Livingston) in my office when he would stop by just to chat, or make photocopies for his annual record book,” Miller said. “He was full of tradition and memories and I consider myself fortunate to listen to his stories and memories for the Derry Area wrestling program. We will all miss him terribly.”
Livingston taught mathematics and physical education for 35 years at Derry Area. A 1954 graduate of Johnstown High School, Livingston coached the Trojans from 1964-1973 when he turned the program over to Rick Ludwig, his assistant at the time. The program has had six head coaches, including Livingston, throughout its 56-year history.
“He will be greatly missed,” Weinell said. “I speak for all the teams and coaches from the past as I want to thank his family for all their support they gave him as he made the stat books for every kid every year.”
In 1989, Derry Area created the Bill Livingston Achievement Award. Previous winners include Mike May, Troy Dolan, Jimmy Gulibon, George “Micky” Phillippi and Dom DeLuca, among others.
“We give out an achievement award every year in his honor, so that award is a special one for me to hand out every year,” Weinell said.
And Livingston was unmistakably special to the Derry Area community and particularly the wrestling program.
“He never missed a match,” Weinell said. “He was always at the table keeping score. The 2018 season was his last year with us as a scorekeeper, but he called me after every match last year.
“He loved the sport of wrestling, but more importantly he loved all of the kids and was very proud of their success over the years. We send our prayers for him and to his family. We will all miss him for sure. There is no one like Doc.”
