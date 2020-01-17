Greater Latrobe’s eighth-grade boys’ basketball team picked up two wins this week, defeating Armstrong, 45-12, and Kiski Area, 43-41.
Jack Drnjevich had 10 points, and Anthony Semelka seven for the Little Wildcats (10-2) against Armstrong.
GL then came rallied from a 14-0 deficit vs. Kiski Area to win by two.
John Wetzel and Semelka each had eight points.
