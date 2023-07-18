Little League All-Stars lose first game to Ingomar Franklin Park

The Latrobe Little League 8-10-year-old All-Star team lost a 6-0 game Monday, July 17, against Ingomar Franklin Park Little League in the Section 2 Tournament. Latrobe will play Bullskin Township 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, in West Middlesex. The team is shown after winning the District 26 Baseball Championship in early July. Lying down are Owen Strauser and Noah Dominick; kneeling is Dylan Hantz; standing are Mason Dlugos, Jahir Franklin, Mason Fernell, Amaryon Meter, Will Benning, Jaxson Nave, Sam Silvis, Camden Dunlap, Brayden Rudy, Brock Stowers; coaches are Eric Hantz and Tyler Bradley, along with manager John Russo.

 FILE PHOTO

Ingomar Franklin Park, playing as the away team, plated three runs in the top half of the first inning for an early 3-0 advantage against Latrobe starting pitcher Amaryon Meter.

Joseph Bell can be reached at jbell@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

