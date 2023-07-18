Little League All-Stars lose first game to Ingomar Franklin Park

The Latrobe Little League 8-10-year-old All-Star team lost a 6-0 game Monday, July 17, against Ingomar Franklin Park Little League in the Section 2 Tournament.
Ingomar Franklin Park, playing as the away team, plated three runs in the top half of the first inning for an early 3-0 advantage against Latrobe starting pitcher Amaryon Meter.
The Latrobe All-Stars were able to load the bases with two outs in the home half of the second frame but were unable to cash in against Ingomar Franklin Park starting pitcher Rocco Greco.
Ingomar Franklin Park doubled its lead to 6-0 with three additional runs in the top of the third inning.
The Latrobe All-Stars had runners at the corners with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning against Greco but a fielder’s choice to second base ended the threat.
Ingomar Franklin Park had a baserunner on third with one out in the top of the fifth inning against Latrobe relief pitcher Owen Schober but failed to score.
Latrobe had a baserunner on first base with two outs in the home half of the fifth inning but a groundout ended the inning.
Ingomar Franklin Park had two aboard with one out in the top of the sixth inning against Latrobe relief pitcher Brayden Rudy, but the team again was unable to score any insurance runs. Latrobe went down in order in the bottom of the sixth and final frame to end the game.
The matchup, hosted by West Middlesex Little League, was played at the league’s VFW fields located along New Castle Road in West Middlesex.
The Latrobe All-Stars recently won the Pennsylvania 8-10-year-old District 26 Baseball Championship after sweeping a best-of-three series against West Point.
The Latrobe All-Stars clinched the district flag with an 8-2 win Friday, July 7, over West Point. Latrobe won Game 1 by a 3-2 score in action Wednesday, July 5.
Ingomar Franklin Park Little League’s 8-10-year-old All-Star team on July 7 captured the Pennsylvania 8-10-year-old District 4 Baseball Championship by sweeping Norwin in two games.
This is a double elimination tournament with the winner advancing to the Pennsylvania State Tournament. Latrobe will play Bullskin Township today at 5 p.m. in West Middlesex.
Joseph Bell can be reached at jbell@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
