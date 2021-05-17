Greater Latrobe’s middle school girls finished runners-up during Saturday’s Westmoreland Area Athletic Directors Association (WAADA) Track and Field Championships at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.
The Little Lady Wildcats scored 70 points behind first-place Norwin, which scored 121 points. Derry Area’s girls placed 10th out of 14 teams with 20 points.
On the boys’ side, Greater Latrobe (33 points) finished eighth out of 13 teams, while Derry Area landed one spot behind in ninth with 30 points. Norwin’s boys won the meet, capturing 88 points.
Greater Latrobe’s Mia Klasnic earned first-place in both the high jump (4-9) and the long jump with a 16-0 1/4.
Robin Reilly, Klasnic, Jaycee Bodnar and Brylee Bodnar teamed to win the 400 relay in :53.62.
Brylee Bodnar placed second in triple jump (29-11), third in the 100 hurdles (:17.19) and fifth in the high jump with a 4-5. Emerson Skatell crossed third during the 1600 in 5:52.67, while Reilly’s time of 2:39.71 was good for fifth in the 800. Mackenzie Myers earned sixth-place in the 100 hurdles in :18.19.
Jaycee Bodnar captured fourth in triple jump (29-7) and fifth in high jump with a 4-5.
The Greater Latrobe team of Maria Thunberg, Kyleigh Krisfalusi, Sarah LeVan and Skattell placed third in the 3200 relay (11:00.79), while Thunberg, Krisfalusi, Marie Patterson and Skattell placed fourth in the 1600 relay in 4:44.06.
Derry Area’s Regan Repak placed fourth in the high jump with a 4-5. Julia Omlor captured fifth in the 200 (:28.30) and sixth in the 100 in :13.00. Alayna Williams took fifth in long jump (14-6 1/2) and sixth in the 800 in 2:41.18. Jane Huss earned a sixth-place finish in the 1600 in 6:03.22.
Derry Area’s team of Williams, Mikah Horwat, Auxanna Buchko and Huss placed fifth in the 3200 relay with a time of 11:21.84.
For the Little Wildcats, Christopher Hesse came in second in pole vault with a 7-6. Tim Myers placed fourth in high jump (4-11) and Alex Tatsch earned fifth in the long jump with a 16-3.
Liam Wilson finished fifth in the 1600 (5:20.56) and Adam Piper finished fifth in the 400 in 1:00.80. Placing sixth were: Blaise Bukovac (1600, 5:22.23), Ramone Williams (400, 1:02.01) and Wilson in the 800 with a 2:27.62.
Greater Latrobe’s relay team of Austin Laidacker, Williams, Alex Tatsch and Charles Mohler placed fifth in the 400 relay in :52.76. Steve Janke, Mohler, Blaise Bukovac and Wilson teamed to finished third in the 3200 relay in 9:49.36, while Williams, Bukovac, Mohler and Wilson took fourth in the 1600 relay in 4:20.28.
Derry Area’s Robinson Damauri placed third in both the 100 (:12.22) and 200 in :25.42. Noah Berkhimer placed fifth in shot (33-10) and sixth in both the 100 (:12.33) and 200 in :25.86.
The team consisting of Gabriel Gess, Lorenzo Lazzaro, Berkhimer and Robinson placed fifth in the 1600 relay in 4:22.54.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.