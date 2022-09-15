The St. Vincent women’s soccer team closed out its five-game homestand with a 1-0 defeat to Penn State-Altoona on the UPMC Field turf.

The Lions scored the game’s lone goal in the 62nd minute when Sadie McConnell scored off of her long rebound in front. The Bearcats would mount a number of offensive chances over the closing minutes, but were unable to tally the equalizer and saw their winning streak snapped at two.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

