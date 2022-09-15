The St. Vincent women’s soccer team closed out its five-game homestand with a 1-0 defeat to Penn State-Altoona on the UPMC Field turf.
The Lions scored the game’s lone goal in the 62nd minute when Sadie McConnell scored off of her long rebound in front. The Bearcats would mount a number of offensive chances over the closing minutes, but were unable to tally the equalizer and saw their winning streak snapped at two.
In a game heavy on defense, the teams tied in the shot column at 10. St. Vincent goalkeeper Madison Arnold totaled four saves, while PSU-Altoona’s Adeline Baustert made six saves in the shutout.
Tanisha Grewal led the Bearcats with three shots, while Madisen Geesaman took three attempts.
The majority of the game’s first 45 minutes were contested in the middle third of the field, with the two teams combining for just six shots, with two coming from SVC.
The pace would pick up in the second frame, as the teams traded scoring chances throughout. After Penn State-Altoona’s goal with 28 minutes left, the Bearcats would own the better of the possession.
As time wound down, the Bearcats looked primed to score. With just under seven minutes remaining, Geesaman was stopped on a shot from 10 yards out on the near post. Four minutes later, a straight-on blast from Grewal was saved by Baustert, before SVC’s best chance came in the 88th minute. Jude Galvin emerged from a scrum in front of the net and put a shot on goal, but Baustert made the save to preserve the shutout.
The Bearcats will be back in action on Friday, Sept. 16, traveling to Pittsburgh to take on La Roche University at 5 p.m. It will be SVC’s final nonconference tune-up of the season, as the Bearcats will then open Presidents’ Athletic Conference play on Sept. 21 at Westminster.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.