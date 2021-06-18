STATE COLLEGE — Ligonier Valley pitcher Maddie Griffin and her Line Mountain counterpart, Kya Matter, traded strikeouts and zeroes on the scoreboard at Beard Field on the campus of Penn State University for eight innings on Thursday.
Griffin fanned 17 Eagles batters while Matter matched that number.
Getting a runner to second base was an accomplishment. Getting past second was unheard of.
In a flash, Kaely Walshaw’s double to the gap in left-center scored courtesy runner Brooke Barwick from first with one out in the ninth inning to give Line Mountain a 1–0 victory and the PIAA Class 2A state softball title.
The loss denied Ligonier Valley its first team PIAA state championship in any sport, but that fact doesn’t paint the entire picture of the season for the Lady Rams.
“We had a successful season,” Ligonier Valley coach Mark Zimmerman said. “Obviously we get to the last game of the year, you’re happy with yourselves. But it is disappointing, we thought we came in here pretty well prepared thought we had a pretty good shot. But as I told the girls (Wednesday): ‘The other team wants to win just as bad.’ It was a very, very close game with two good pitchers going at it. One run was going to decide it.”
The historical run for the Lady Rams did not end in gold, but it gave a taste of what could be in the program’s future with a strong core fronted by Griffin set to return in 2022.
“It’s going to drive us to win next year,” Griffin said. “Our seniors won’t have another chance, but our underclassmen, we have chances to come back and win again. I guess it’s inspiration to come back.”
The Lady Rams collected two hits off Matter, both singles, as Jordan Hofecker slapped a base hit to right in the second.
It was Kailey Johnston’s one-out single during the top of the seventh that gave Ligonier Valley its best chance after Johnston took second on a sacrifice bunt by Bella Vargulish. Matter retired Cheyenne Piper on strikes to stifle the Lady Rams.
In the extra innings, Matter — a UMBC recruit — struck out four batters while yielding two hard-hit flyouts to center, one to Ruby Wallace and the other belonging to Haley Boyd.
Line Mountain almost dropped the curtain on the game in the seventh thanks to a pair of one-out singles from Aspen Walker and Walshaw. Griffin rallied to strike out Jaya London and Cheyenne Ebersol and push the game into extra innings.
It was the start of a trend that eventually led to Lady Eagles finally breaking through against Griffin.
A two-out double rocketed to the wall by Matter proved harmless as Griffin coaxed a pop-up by Brooke Novinger to end the stanza.
After striking out Cassie Laudenslager to start the ninth, Walker delivered another one-out base hit to set the table for Walshaw.
The Lady Rams standout hurler, who ended the season with 316 strikeouts, credited the Lady Eagles’ ability to adjust to what Griffin was dealing more than theorizing that she was losing anything off her stuff.
“I think it was about the same,” Griffin said. “I think a lot of the time, once you get to nine innings, they know what you’re throwing when you come up. We needed to figure (Matter) out better, we didn’t. They did. That’s how they won.”
While there was question as to whether Barwick touched third when racing home, the Lady Rams’ day and season ended in silver.
“Some of our fans in the stands (on the third-base line),” Johnston said. “They know baseball. They know softball. They coach and watch a lot of games, they said they didn’t see the runner touch the bag. They had a pretty good angle. They said they don’t think she touched it. I stood there because if we had any chance of getting back in and batting one more time, I was up to bat and I thought I had a good chance of getting hit on this girl and getting on. I had figured her out.”
———
Lig. Valley Line Mountain ab r h ab r h
Griffin 4 0 0 Matter 4 0 2 Boyd 4 0 0 Novingr 3 0 0 Johnston 3 0 1 Laudnslgr 4 0 0 Vargulish 2 0 0 Walker 4 0 2 Piper 3 0 0 Walshaw 4 0 2 Hofecker 3 0 1 London 3 0 0 Wallace 3 0 0 Masser 2 0 0 Schueltz 3 0 0 Ebrsle 1 0 0 Krouse 3 0 0 Brezgl 3 0 0 Gonsar 3 0 0 Barwick 0 1 0
Totals 28 0 2 Totals 31 1 6Lig. Valley 000 000 000 — 0 2 0Line Mntain 000 000 001 — 1 6 0 Doubles: Walshaw, Matter (LM) Strikeouts by: Griffin-17 (LV); Matter-17 (LM) Base on balls by: Griffin-0 (LV); Matter-0 (LM) Winning pitcher: Kya Matter Losing pitcher: Maddie Griffin
