It's a big weekend for the local tracks, as previous rainouts have forced some tracks to add races to their regular race night, and other tracks are just going big.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY/GARRETT SMITHLEY
It's the biggest race of the year for the only weekly NASCAR-paved track on this side of the Commonwealth.
The Mountain Motor Masters for the Late Models has been a successful event for Jennerstown since the inception of the event back in 2018.
Since the race began, it's been a Bucket List race for Ligonier native and NASCAR competitor Garrett Smithley.
"I am super excited about racing back home. My NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule doesn't always allow me to return home to race at Jennerstown," Smithley said. "We were fortunate to be able to gather enough local sponsors to be able to race. I'll be driving a car from Ethan Meyers Racing from Latrobe with sponsorship from McCutcheon Enterprises, Chemstream Inc., Trophy Tractor (NASCAR sponsor Jeff Miller, who is from Johnstown), Ligonier Construction, and Ligonier Stone and Lime, Ligonier Beer Distributors, and a few others that will be added".
A memorial decal on the car will be dedicated to the former Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company # 1 (founded in 1893) Fire Chief, James B. "Sam" St Clair, who was the Fire Chief from 1980 to 1994. A Ligonier Borough Pumper-Westmoreland County Station 43 will be at the race for the Opening Ceremonies. Garrett's dad, RK, was a fire company member for 14 years before moving away in 1996.
The Mountain Motor Masters Late Model race will pay $10,000 to the winner of the 150-lap event.
Practice sessions will be free to the public on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will also be free entertainment with music by Katelynn Rose and a Cornhole Tournament at the pavilion.
On Saturday, the Grandstands open at 2 p.m., and racing begins at 6 p.m.
For a complete schedule of events, go to the website or their Facebook page.
If the race is postponed by weather, the race will be run on Sunday, August 13.
Every race at Jennerstown Speedway is streamed on www.flosports.com by subscription.
LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY
One of the most unique Fab4 Friday nights in Action Track history will take place this Friday as the evening not only kicks off with the previously rained out $10,000-to-win 'Autism Awareness 50', and will feature some of the area's best Super Late Model drivers, a Fab4 Friday racing program, 410 Sprint Cars, Big Block Modifieds, and Pro-Stocks. The 50-lap event for the Late Models, originally scheduled for July 28, has a lineup featuring a front row that contains the always formidable Mason Zeigler and Fab4 heavyweight and regional star Michael Norris; it is also loaded with talent well behind that row. The feature is full of drivers that can win the $10,000 event.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are tentatively scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., followed by the 'Autism Awareness 50' at 7 p.m.
For more information, go to lernerville.com or the Facebook page.
BEDFORD SPEEDWAY
It's a two-race weekend at the Fairgrounds track in Bedford. On Friday, August 11, it's the Super Late Models around the big half-mile oval without their roofs. It's an exciting sight watching the driver from the stands as they maneuver through lapped traffic. Also, on Friday's schedule will be the Semi Late Models, the Pure Stocks, the 4 Cylinders, and the Wingless Super Sportsman. Racing kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday.
On Sunday, August 13, it's the Junior Ritchey Tribute for the Late Model Sportsman, the RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars, the Modifieds, and the 4 Cylinders. Sunday's race program starts at 6:30 p.m.
Go to www.bedfordfordspeedway.com for additional information.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY
Another night of Grassroots racing is on tap at the Big Half-Mile on Saturday for the twice-before-rescheduled Fan Appreciation Night and the 3rd Annual Bill Koerber Memorial.
Two featured events headline the card with the $1,375-to-win race for the Pure Stocks, and the Modified 4 Cylinders will battle it out for $1,200 to win.
The Pure Stock division at Latrobe Speedway provides some of the closest racing on dirt. Last week's winner, Anthony Monteparte, passed race-leader Corey Faris with two laps remaining for the win. Monteparte, EJ Rozak, and Faris have been battling for wins at Latrobe this season.
In the Modified 4 Cylinders, Coltan McNaney was the hot shoe, while Paul Koffler III is always close behind the No. 51. McNaney leads Koffler III by 39 points, with Jeremy Grubbs in the third spot 47 points back.
In convincing fashion, Ryan Frazee won the 4th Annual Ralph Davis Jr. Memorial feature for the Crate Late Models, collecting $2,500 for the win.
Other winners were Brett Hutira in the Penn Ohio Pro Stocks, and Brian Noel won the Strictly Stock 4 Cylinder feature.
The Thunder on the Dirt Vintage Racing Series and the Crate Late Models, Pure Stocks, Modified 4 Cylinders, and Hobby Stocks will be in action.
Fans will have an opportunity to gather autographs and photos from the drivers after hot laps on Saturday on the front straightaway. There will be giveaways and drawings for prizes on Saturday's Fan Appreciation Night.
Gates open at 5 p.m., with racing after the Driver Autograph session.
Go to www.latrobemotorsports.com and the track's Facebook page for more information.
You can reach DJ Johnson at dj1360rpm@aol.com
