There are many firsts for NASCAR going into Pocono Raceway this weekend for the Cup Series.
For the first time this season and for the first time at the Pocono Raceway, NASCAR’s Cup Series will be racing on Saturday and Sunday.
The first of the two races at 2.5-mile track, known as the “Tricky Triangle,” will be the Pocono Organics CDB 325 at 3 p.m. Saturday on NBCSN.
Saturday’s race will be the first race in NASCAR, where CBD, the essential component of medical marijuana, will be the race’s title sponsor. CBD companies have sponsored other sanctioning bodies, just never NASCAR.
“NASCAR announced that they would allow CDB sponsorship which they haven’t in the past,” Garrett Smithley said. “This is a huge, huge, huge win for us trying to find sponsors. That is a huge market that we haven’t been able to tap into, I know Indy Car has, but there is a lot of potential for us.”
Smithley, the Ligonier native, will carry sponsorship from RichMar Florist, a Pennsylvania-based company, along with the Wheeling Nailers Hockey Club, the ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for both races.
Sunday’s race, the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, which goes green at 3:30 p.m. on NBCSN, will be interesting for the small budget teams like Rick Ware Racing and Smithley, who drives the No. 53.
Unlike the top teams in NASCAR, the smaller teams won’t be able to field a second car for the 350-lap race on Sunday, race No. 19 on the schedule.
“I do know that I have to drive a little differently on Saturday, knowing that even if we did have a backup car, our primary car would be head and shoulders to what our backup car,” Smithley said.
SMITHLEY AT NASHVILLE — NASCAR Cup cars returned to Nashville for the first time since 1984 and for the first time at the Nashville Superspeedway.
“It was a good weekend for us as we started 32nd and finished in 25th,” Smithley said. “Anyone that knows about us knows that it’s a huge finish for us. Especially at a tough track, a place we had never been to before, we ran the high downforce package to adapt, make changes, make speed, and have a good car, and the track was very slick. It was a big feather in our cap.”
FIRECRACKER 100 WEEKEND — The 15th annual Firecracker 100 returns to Lernerville Speedway beginning today. Three nights of racing, three features for the World of Outlaws (WoO) Craftsman Late Model Series, and the RUSH Late Models. Several local tracks, including Latrobe, will be dark this weekend to support the Firecracker.
The 30-lap features for the WoO Late Models will $6,000 to win on Thursday and Friday, and the 100-lap event on Saturday will pay $30,000 to the winner.
The RUSH Late Models will compete in the Bill Emig Memorial, 50-lap, $10,000 to win on Saturday.
There are plenty of activities each day, including concerts, fireworks, a corn hole tournament, along with a raffle and auction to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
For more information, go to www.lernerville.com.
LUGNUTS — With the Firecracker taking center stage, Pittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway will host monster trucks Friday through Sunday... There will five divisions of racing plus autograph at Jennerstown Speedway on Saturday…NHRA Championship Drag Racing returns to Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, through Sunday. Many of the area’s top Sportsmen drag racers will also compete at Americas’ Racetrack. Visit www.summitmotorsportspark.com for more information.
(D.J. Johnson can be reached by email at dj1360rpm@aol.com and on Twitter @DJJohnsonPIT)
