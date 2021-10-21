On Sunday, Garrett Smithley’s ‘never give-up’ attitude was on display at the Texas Motor Speedway, as the Ligonier native tied his NASCAR Cup Series career-best finish of 24th after starting in 36th place.
Smithley’s previous best finish came in 2020, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, when he started 28th and finished 24th.
“With the No. 15 Trophy Tractor Camaro, we knew we had a pretty good car right off the bat,” Smithley said. “We had some work to do in the front end as the car didn’t turn as well as I wanted. But I usually know if we are going to have a good day after the second or third lap. I thought the car had potential, and it ended up being pretty good.”
Smithley’s good start came after failing pre-race inspection twice and being sent to the rear of the field with many other competitors.
“We ended up losing a lap in the first 25-lap segment, then the big wreck happened on the backstretch, and somehow we got through it,” Smithley said. “Everyone around us and behind us ended up in the crash, but we, fortunately, snaked our way through and ended up with a clean car because of it.”
After the accident, many of the cars Smithley competes against each week were retired or severely damaged. When there are fewer cars, there is less pressure on a driver allowing him to move up with more room to move forward.
“There is absolutely less pressure when that happens because you know you are going to run top-30 if not better, and we knew as long as we finished the race and came home clean, there was no doubt we going to finish worse than 27th,” Smithley said. “For us, we know it’s a good day for the team. In that situation, you minimize mistakes and risks, which alleviates the pressure because you are still racing the other guys, but you are not racing as hard. I think it’s the same for everyone around us as we are all in the same boat. We know we are going to have a good run, so we all give each other more room because of it.”
“Mid-way through the race, we actually made some really good adjustments to have some speed to put us up in that next tier of cars which felt good.”
Smithley’s next race is at Virginia-based Martinsville, then possibly followed by the season-ending race in Phoenix.
BEDFORD SPEEDWAY — The fourth annual Bedford Keystone Cup is scheduled for this weekend. The Keystone Cup will be the biggest race in Bedford Speedway’s 85-year history and is the largest unsanctioned Late Model race in Pennsylvania this year. The Late Models will be racing for $25,000 to win the Super Late Model feature. The 60-lap Late Model main event will pay $1,000 to take the green flag. Joining the Late Models in action will be Friday night shows for the Semi Lates and Pure Stocks and Saturday night shows for the Late Model Sportsman and Modifieds.
LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY — Track officials and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series officials announced the addition of Lernerville Speedway to the 2022 schedule. The Big River Steel Firecracker 100 on June 23–25 will now boast a $50,000 paycheck to the winner.
Lernerville Speedway’s Firecracker 100 weekend has become one of the most high-profile events in the world of dirt late model racing. There will be a record high purse of more than $210,000 at the 16th running of the Firecracker 100 weekend, thanks to the event’s new partnership with Big River Steel and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. This prestigious three-day racing tradition will now be the richest event of any kind ever held at the Lernerville Speedway.
“The Firecracker 100 has become a cornerstone in Dirt Late Model racing, and we’re excited to be a part of this lucrative event in 2022,” Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director Rick Schwallie said. “Thanks to the devotion of Lernerville Speedway and our great partnership with Big River Steel, we’re able to increase the total purse for the weekend by over $33,000. We look forward to delivering the excitement of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series to the fans of Lernerville Speedway in 2022.”
A complete racing program is scheduled for each of the three nights on the 4/10-mile dirt oval.
Opened in October 1967, Lernerville Speedway has been enlarged three times; from a small quarter to a large quarter, then to a 3/8-mile, and finally to its current size. Seating has also been increased several times to now accommodate approximately 12,000 in the stands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.