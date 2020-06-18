Garrett Smithley, of Ligonier, thought he was getting an extended break from the travel grinds of NASCAR.
However, after sitting out the Cup race at Homestead, Smithley will be behind the wheel of the No. 78 with associate sponsorship from Trophy Tractor at Talladega Super Speedway.
The 28-year-old Smithley learned Wednesday evening that he will be driving for B.J. McLeod Motorsports. Todd Parrott, who was Dale Jarrett’s crew chief for the 1999 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, will be on the pit box calling the shots.
Smithley is excited about the chance to run Talladega for the first time in a NASCAR Cup car.
“We had some really good success at Talladega in the Xfinity Series, and I am excited after all of these Cup races to make my Super Speedway debut at Talladega,” Smithley said.
“Growing up, I watched Todd Parrott and Dale Jarrett win a Cup Championship, and now I get the opportunity to work with Todd.”
Smithley’s next scheduled Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup are at the Pocono Speedway on June 26 and 27.
Smithley continues to search for sponsorship from his home state for the Xfinity Series race at Pocono.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY — Winning the opening night features were Braeden Dillinger in the FASTRAK Late Models, Joe Kelley in the Pro Stocks, EJ Rozak in the Chargers and Matthew Weltz in the 4-Cylinders.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY — NASCAR Truck Series winner Cale Gale made the trip from North Carolina to compete for the first time at Jennerstown Speedway Complex last Saturday, and earned a victory in the Late Models. Three former Jennerstown champions also celebrated in Victory Lane: Aaron Van Fleet (Street Stocks), Dale Kimberly (Chargers), and Evan Nibert (Fast ‘n Furious 4-Cylinders). The Modified division raced for a significantly increased payout in an extra-distance special event, the “Total Mobility Services 30.” Young R.J. Dallape won the event, after a thrilling battle.
Alabama-born Cale Gale has been residing in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, since he was hired to drive for the famous Kevin Harvick Racing team years ago. Gale, a winner of multiple ARCA Super Car Series events, and the NASCAR Truck Series began his career in Late Model racing, following in his father’s footsteps.Saturday night at Jennerstown Speedway, Gale climbed into the Mark Smith Racing machine for the first time to battle the local stars of the Late Model division.
Smith was the 2006 Jennerstown Speedway champion as a driver but now focuses on his racing suspension business. Gale started from row one in the 30-lap feature race with defending champion Teddy Gibala on the pole position. Gale snagged the lead in turn one and led his first lap of feature racing at Jennerstown. On lap two, Barry Awtey passed Gibala for second, relegating Gibala to a third-place finish. Albert Francis, a touring series pro from Ohio, finished fourth, and sophomore Paul Fess, Jr. finished fifth. No caution flag incidents occurred during the race, Gale turned his first Jennerstown visit into a trip to Victory Lane.
“The car just got better and better every lap, so I can’t thank Mark (Smith) enough for the amazing setup he gave this car. My girlfriend and I like it up here, so I’m pretty sure we will be back more than once,” Gale predicted.
The Modifieds competed for extra dollars and extra laps in the evening’s grand finale. R.J. Dallape took the lead, but, veteran Tom Golik started third and moved into second place on lap two. Anthony Aiello passed Golik for second. Aiello and Dallape tSrilled the fans with a tense fight for the top spot in the closing laps. Once making light contact, Aiello was nearly door-to-door with Dallape in the final laps. But Dallape held the lead and crossed the finish line exactly one car length ahead of Aiello to score the win. Aiello, Golik, Adam Kostelnik, and “Racin’ Jason” Busch completed the top five.
Aaron Van Fleet grabbed the lead from Jeff Barclay and took the win in the 20-lap Street Stock feature. Casey Fleegle claimed second place, Mel Wilt was third, Rick Meehleib was forth, and Angie Kimberly finished fifth.
Kyle Burkholder started in third place for the 15-lap Charger division feature race, and he took the lead on lap two, but, on lap seven, defending Champion Dale Kimberly grabbed the top spot. Both leaders were displaying heavy tire smoke, and sliding their machines through the turns every lap. Kimberly earned his second straight victory. Burkholder was impressive, nailing down a second-place finish, ahead of veteran Scott Mitchell. Bryan O’Shea and local favorite Steven Singo completed the top five.
Former Fast ‘n Furious 4-Cylinder Champion Evan Nibert won the 4-Cylinder feature race, which he dedicated to his niece who is recovering from health issues. Michael Strouse finished second, ahead of the opening night winner, Jeff Vasos was third, Rick McNulty placed fourth, and 2019 winner Michael Saler finished fifth.
On Saturday, Jennerstown Speedway Complex presents round three of “5 Division Racing” for 2020, with gates opening at 4 p.m. and racing at 6 p.m. For more information visit www.jennerstown.org
ROARING KNOB MOTORSPORTS COMPLEX — Jared Miley of Pittsburgh, picked up the win in the season opener for the Ultimate Northeast Super Late Model Series. Miley is the two-time defending series champion. The win didn’t come easy though as Ryan Montgomery made Miley work hard through lapped traffic for the win.
At the onset of the race, Miley jumped out to an early lead setting a blistering pace. On lap 27, Miley and Montgomery split a lapped car going three-wide down the front stretch. From that point forward, Miley kept Montgomery at a distance to pick up his first Ultimate Northeast Super Late Model Series victory of the season and his sixth career series victory.
LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY — The longest drought to start the season in the 50 plus years of racing at Lernerville Speedway is over. On Friday, “The Action Track” will open for its first Fab4 racing program of 2020. The DIRTcar Sprints, DIRTcar Late Models, DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds, and the DIRTcar/RUSH Pro Stocks will grace the clay in their first points racing night of the season.
That patience will be rewarded on Friday, as for the first time this season, fans will be permitted into the grandstand areas. Fans must fill out and sign the COVID-19 waiver which can be found at Lernerville.com. Copies will be available at the track. Masks will be required to enter the Speedway and all fans are asked to maintain their social distancing.
Pit gates will open at 4 p.m. with grandstands opening at 5 p.m. and racing starting at 7:30 p.m.
The 14th Annual Firecracker 100 will be held on June 25-27. More details will be announced shortly according to track manager, Tim Tomson.
