Garrett Smithley’s day — or in this case, his night — finished like it started: Bad.
A trip to Martinsville, Virginia, is usually a two-hour drive from Charlotte, North Carolina, but not on Wednesday.
About an hour into the drive, the interstate was close because of a vehicle accident. Smithley, a Ligonier native, then attempted an alternate route but found another accident while en-route to Martinsville Speedway.
“I got there at 5:20 p.m., I had planned on being there at 4 p.m.,” Smithley said.
Smithley made his second start at Martinsville Speedway during the track’s first-ever night race, a mid-week event at the Virginia oval in the Spire Motorsports No.77.
Unfortunately, the No. 77 car had brake issues during the first stage of the 500-lap NASCAR Cup race which forced a pit. Smithley returned to the track but had to pit again on lap 47. FS1 commentator, Jeff Gordon — a NASCAR legend — said that Smithley did an excellent job getting on to pit road with his left front brake on fire.
“We had to replace the left front brake bleeder,” Smithley explained. “Brake fluid got everywhere, it’s too bad because we lost positions over that.”
“I wish we could have done some racing because we had a great car all night long,” he continued. “We ran our best lap at 20.93 seconds which was a good solid lap around a half-mile paved oval that is hard on brakes, day or night. We were legitimately fast, passing some of the cars in our group, and even though we had brake issues, it was a big confidence booster for the night.”
Smithley finished fifty laps down because of the problems with the brakes and was scored in 36th place.
ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY — Smithley felt that was one of the team’s best performances.
“With 40-cars in the field, we were the best of the 7-to-10 cars that we compete with each race,” Smithley said. “In our situation, we fight for top-30’s every week. We were way faster than the other cars, unfortunately, we had to make a pit stop for fuel with five laps remaining.”
Smithley added that the 35th-place effort didn’t reflect how the car ran.
“We were a 30th or 31st place car. I think it was a shot in the arm for our team,” Smithley said. “Atlanta is my home track, and it’s my favorite because of how racy it is.”
On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series will race in front of fans for the first time since the pandemic started with the Dixie Vodka 400 at the Homestead — Miami Speedway. Service members from Homestead Air Reserve Base, U.S. Southern Command in Doral will view the race from the grandstands.
Smithley is scheduled to race the No. 77 at Homestead.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY – It’s the season opener for Latrobe Speedway on Saturday.
Opening night will feature the “Fast Four” divisions for 2020, including FASTrak Pro Late Models, the Pro Stocks, Pure Stocks, and the Four Cylinders. Spectator gates open at 5 p.m. with Hot Laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m.
LOCAL TRACKS – On Friday, Lernerville Speedway will host its first test and tune session of the season without fans in the grandstands. However, fans will be treated to live streaming the rotating practices sessions on Facebook Live…Bedford Speedway will host the Late Models on Friday, and the BRP Modified Tour on Sunday.
———
(D.J. Johnson can be reached by email at DJ1360rpm@aol.com and on Twitter @DJJohnsonPIT)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.