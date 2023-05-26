Michael Marinchak

Michael Marinchak on the mound for the Seton Hill Griffins.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Ligonier Valley product Michael Marinchak is excited to head into the NCAA Super Regional baseball tournament this Friday. He’s proud that his team, the Seton Hill Griffins, was able to go undefeated in the conference tournament to win the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC), and win the regional tournament to make history for the program.

The Griffins went 4-1 to win their regional tournament and will head into Millersville University’s Cooper Park as the second seed Friday to face the first-seeded hosts in the NCAA Atlantic Super Regional. This will be the first time Seton Hill has made an appearance in the Super Regional. The best-of-three series begins 1 p.m. Friday, with the second game set for 11 a.m. Saturday. A third game, if necessary, will follow the 11 a.m. game. The winner will represent the Atlantic Region in the NCAA Division II Baseball Championships in Cary, North Carolina.

