Ligonier Valley product Michael Marinchak is excited to head into the NCAA Super Regional baseball tournament this Friday. He’s proud that his team, the Seton Hill Griffins, was able to go undefeated in the conference tournament to win the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC), and win the regional tournament to make history for the program.
The Griffins went 4-1 to win their regional tournament and will head into Millersville University’s Cooper Park as the second seed Friday to face the first-seeded hosts in the NCAA Atlantic Super Regional. This will be the first time Seton Hill has made an appearance in the Super Regional. The best-of-three series begins 1 p.m. Friday, with the second game set for 11 a.m. Saturday. A third game, if necessary, will follow the 11 a.m. game. The winner will represent the Atlantic Region in the NCAA Division II Baseball Championships in Cary, North Carolina.
“Winning the PSAC was pretty awesome,” said Marinchak. “Especially after last year when we finished sixth in just the west side of the conference. We were determined and motivated by that number all pre-season, and one of our goals was to win the conference tournament.”
The Griffins did just that, and in strong fashion. The guys defeated Shippensburg in the first game and 10-run-ruled them in seven innings with a final score of 12-1. They defeated Cal U 12-3 in game two and West Chester (in eight innings and again 10-run-ruled) game three with a score of 14-4.
“We were able to go undefeated in the conference tournament and really gain the momentum and keep it going,” Marinchak said.
Marinchak is a junior pitcher for the Griffins who has played 36.2 innings with 35 strikeouts and a 3-0 record and one save. He is joined by other local products: seniors Jack Oberdorf and Noah Sweeney of Greensburg Salem, senior Owen Sabol of Norwin, freshman Jack Whalen of Norwin, and freshman Joe Fiedor of Hempfield Area.
Oberdorf, a third baseman, is hitting at .343 with a team-leading 14 homers. He earned First-Team All-Region and First-Team All-PSAC honors. Sabol, a shortstop, is hitting .338 and earned Second-Team All-PSAC. Whalen, a center fielder, has an impressive 52 stolen bases this season.
Preparing to face Millersville Friday, Marinchak said his team knows the Marauders are a good team.
“We don’t look too much into detail of who we are playing, but worry about executing our game plan, and if we play like we can play – we trust that our preparation and game plan will get the job done,” Marinchak said. “Both coaches and players are dedicated and playing and coaching with one goal in mind, and that is winning one inning at a time and lead us to win games.”
Michael is the son of Mike and Trudy Marinchak of Ligonier. His family, and many fans, are also excited to cheer on him and the Griffins this weekend at Millersville.
