Garrett Smithley, a Ligonier native, wasn’t sure of his fate until late February when the soon-to-be 30-year-old NASCAR veteran learned that he would be returning to Rick Ware Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series for 2022.
“It was an interesting off-season in the sense that I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Smithley said.
“There were a lot of unknowns, I really didn’t know if I was going to have a job. I didn’t know if I was returning to the Cup Series again. I knew seats were filling up in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series, there was angst and tension for me,” Smithley said.
Smithley’s Cup schedule for 2022 is fluid; Smithley will be in the No. 15 for the next two NASCAR Cup races in Las Vegas and Phoenix.
Because Smithley’s status with RWR was in limbo, Smithley had not tested the new NextGen Cup car before practice, qualifying, and the race at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday. Smithley started twenty-ninth and finished a career-best twenty-first while on the lead lap.
It is impressive that Smithley had twenty laps in a new generation of NASCAR Cup car before the race started, and he finished on the lead lap in the twenty-first position.
Besides the pressure of having the least number of laps behind the wheel of the new NextGen of anyone in the thirty-six-car field, Smithley and RWR teammate Cody Ware had something else to consider.
Before the weekend started, the team told Smithley and Ware that they needed to race the same car in all three races on the west coast.
Talk about pressure.
“Cody (Ware) and I were both told that we needed to get through this weekend without any big damage or major issues because these will be the cars that we will race at Las Vegas,” Smithley said.
Smithley has a history of bringing cars to the finish in one piece, which is music to the ears of the car owner. Anytime a racecar is returned with little to no damage, it’s a good day!
“Knowing that we had a competition caution on lap-20, we just adapted and learned what we could with the car,” Smithley said. “We just rode and made sure we didn’t have any issues or stupid mistakes. All in all, I can’t believe how well everything turned out and worked out. We would have loved to get a top-20; however, our time will come when we can be more aggressive.
Rick Ware Racing has formed an alliance with Stewart Haas Racing, Ford Performance, and Roush Yates Engines in 2022.
“We have the relationship now where we should have the power we need with the Ford motors,” Smithley said. “For the first time in a long time we have the same parts and pieces as everyone else in the garage.”
Rick Ware Racing has invested large sums of money in upgrading the team in 2022.
The two-car team featuring Cody Ware driving the No. 51. RWR will have a quartet of drivers in the No. 15 Ford Mustang. Behind the wheel of the No. 15 in 2022 will be Smithley, Ryan Preece, David Ragan, and road-racer Joey Hand.
Smithley will be carrying sponsorship from Texas based — Trophy Tractor Sunday in Las Vegas. The Pennzoil 400 will air on FOX at 3:30 pm.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY — The 2022 season is just a few months away for Dog Hollow Speedway, Kyle Smith and Mark McClellan are busy preparing for a busy year.
Opening night is April 8, featuring a four-division show. The first premier event will be the ULMS Super Late Models presented by Memorial Highway Chevrolet on Friday, April 22, 2022. The 30-lap event will pay the winner $3500. Joining the ULMS will be the RUSH Late Models, RUSH Stock Cars/Pure Stocks, and 4 Cylinders.
D.J. Johnson can be reached by email at dj1360rpm@aol.com and on Twitter @DJJohnsonPIT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.