With two-races completed and two more left to finish this week, Ligonier native Garrett Smithley gets his first opportunity of the season in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series 8 p.m. tonight in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The race can be seen on FS1.
Smithley will behind the wheel of the No. 40 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR truck series with sponsorship from Trophy Tractor.
Being one of only four drivers scheduled to run all four races at Charlotte, Smithley will get a lot of seat time this week.
“All the laps we ran so far this week will help with the truck race,” Smithley said.
“I have so many laps around Charlotte Motor Speedway with my years at the Petty Driving Experience, I know all the bumps,” he added. “These Cup cars drive a lot like a NASCAR Truck Series truck, and the truck race is the shortest race at Charlotte this week, so things will happen fast, we’ll be more aggressive.”
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Wednesday for a much shorter event than Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.
Smithley will return to the No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Camaro with sponsor DREAM GIVEAWAY in the Alsco Uniforms 500K, which will air at 8 p.m., on Wednesday.
“I believe it’s 208-laps on Wednesday, and we’ll have to be aggressive and stay out of trouble,” Smithley said.
In the Alsco 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Monday, Smithley was running in 17th before he was forced to pit with 10 laps remaining when his battery failed because of a broken alternator pulley.
Smithley, in the SS Green Light No. 7 Camaro, had sponsorship from DREAM GIVEAWAY and finished 31st.
“We were behind from the beginning,” Smithley said. “We were tight the whole night. It was a fun car to drive, we clawed at it all race, we just couldn’t get a break.”
“We got up to 17th, we were faster than a few other cars, we could have finished 13th, we had the car,” he added. “Having driven for Johnny Davis for four years, there is a comfort level in the Xfinity Series. This car tonight was one of the fastest Xfinity series cars I have ever driven.”
Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 was a first for the 28-year old Ligonier native.
“A little over 600 miles with the Green-White-checkered, what a cool race,” Smithley said. “The Coke 600 is a big deal for me, we had a good race car.”
“I ran Legend cars at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2011 and 2012, plus all the laps I had there with the Pretty Experience, I like the track.”
After a lengthy rain-delay, Smithley battled mechanical issues and finished 33rd.
———
ROARING KNOB MOTORSPORTS COMPLEX: The Markleysburg dirt oval in Fayette County has been racing for several weeks and on Saturday, Roaring Knob hosted several divisions, including the Super Late Models. Ryan Montgomery, from Fairmont, W. Va., had an impressive night, winning the preliminary events along with the 30-lap Super Late Model feature event. In the FASTrak Pro Late Models, Braeden Dellinger took the feature win and Drake Troutman won in the E-mods. On Sunday, fans at Roaring Knob saw more than 110 cars invade the Fayette County oval for an open-wheel program featuring Sprint Cars. Third-generation driver, Sye Lynch won his first-ever 410-Sprint Car feature at Roaring Knob pocketing $3,000.
Also visiting victory lane were Garrett Bard in the Allegheny Sprint Tour 305s and Corey Myers in the 270 Micro Sprints.
———
(D.J. Johnson can be reached by email at DJ1360rpm@aol.com and on Twitter @DJJohnsonPIT)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.