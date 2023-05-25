Ligonier Valley's Jablunovsky to compete in PIAA state meet Friday

Ligonier Valley sophomore John Jablunovsky earned WPIAL gold in the Class 2A high jump and is headed to Shippensburg University for the PIAA state track meet.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Ligonier Valley sophomore John Jablunovsky clinched his ticket to Shippensburg University for the PIAA state track meet when he earned WPIAL gold in the Class 2A high jump.

Jablunovsky’s jump was an impressive 6’1”, and the hard-working athlete said he is proud of what he has accomplished, appreciates the support from his coaches and teammates, and is a little nervous.

