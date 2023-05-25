Ligonier Valley's Jablunovsky to compete in PIAA state meet Friday

Ligonier Valley sophomore John Jablunovsky clinched his ticket to Shippensburg University for the PIAA state track meet when he earned WPIAL gold in the Class 2A high jump.
Jablunovsky’s jump was an impressive 6’1”, and the hard-working athlete said he is proud of what he has accomplished, appreciates the support from his coaches and teammates, and is a little nervous.
He will compete at Shippensburg University at 12:30 p.m. Friday, and sets out on Thursday to prepare.
“Honestly, I’m a little nervous going into states since it’s my first year, and also since I was the first jumper out last year,” Jablunovsky said. “But, it’s really an honor to be going to states as a sophomore, which makes it even more impressive.”
An impressive ranking at No. 11 in the state, and only a sophomore, is something Jablunovsky is quite proud of.
“My coaches were definitely a key factor in my qualification for states,” Jablunovsky said. “Last year, I didn’t have a coach to help me out and I just basically had to teach myself how to high jump. I am grateful for the help this year.”
With hopes to at least beat his personal record and a top five finish on the podium, Jablunovsky is focused for Friday’s competition.
“But, if things don’t workout, hey, I made it to states as a sophomore and I still have two more years left,” he said.
That positive attitude, along with Jablunovsky’s athleticism and dedication, has proven successful for the WPIAL champion. He credited coach Colin Wilson for his specific tutelage on the high jump this season, too.
“(Coach Wilson) stepped up to help me out whenever he could, and that played a key factor in my success,” said Jablunovsky.
Ligonier Valley boys track coach Don Bakewell applauded his state-ranked sophomore.
“John has done amazing things this track season,” said Bakewell. “It’s an amazing accomplishment to take first place in the high jump at the WPIAL meet, and also to be a state qualifier, as a sophomore. John has worked hard at practice this week. He has a great opportunity to medal at states.”
