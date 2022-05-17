Ligonier Valley standout softball pitcher Madison Griffin sustained an injury that sidelined her during last week’s end of the regular season. Coach Mark Griffin said her ability to play in any game is not certain, and the Lady Rams are taking it day-to-day.
Being out last week, Griffin decided to assist sophomore pitcher Cheyenne Piper, and help her get through the games.
“I tried to be a mentor and a guiding figure in the dugout,” said Griffin. “I knew I wouldn’t be able to sit there and do nothing, so I decided I was going to help Cheyenne mentally and physically get through the game.”
Griffin’s support to Piper and the team was felt, and Ligonier Valley defeated Apollo-Ridge and Indiana Area, and the ladies finished undefeated in their section heading into the playoffs. They earned the third seed and will face Bentworth on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Norwin High School.
Believing Piper is ready and will do just fine, Griffin said her teammate has pitched enough this year to prove herself prepared.
“We are undefeated section champions, and we overcame a lot of injuries this season,” Griffin explained. “I had my hand and ankle issues, Ruby (Wallace) is getting over a knee injury, Neve (Dowden) got hit in the head at Apollo-Ridge, Jadyn (Cunningham) had surgery on her neck and Abby Henry had knee surgery. So you can definitely say we have been plagued with injury on top of having a small turnout, to begin with.”
But, despite that small turnout, Griffin commended her team for making big things happen. Of course, she’s been a large part of that.
“I’m proud of what we’ve done this season with such a young and small team,” she said.
Griffin will throw the celebratory first pitch at the Pittsburgh Pirates game versus the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, May 22. The game begins at 11:35 a.m., and her friends, family, teammates and many members of the Ligonier Valley family will be in attendance.
“I am looking forward to the game,” Griffin enthused. “I am still in shock they want me to throw the first pitch. It means the world to me because softball doesn’t get recognized often, so it’s really cool that they are recognizing a female athlete.”
