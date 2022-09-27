20220927-LVGaiardo.jpg

At the conclusion of this school year, Al Gaiardo will retire from his history teacher position with the Ligonier Valley School District. Gaiardo will begin his second career as a financial adviser for Lincoln Investment after his last day of teaching, and therefore will not have time to continue as head golf coach.

Serving in the position for the Ligonier Valley School District for 16 years, Gaiardo has also served as an assistant and head football coach at the high school and collegiate level locally. With senior Josh Harbert qualifying for the WPIAL Finals on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Gaiardo will continue coaching Harbert, and will conclude his coaching career after the team has its banquet in mid-October.

