At the conclusion of this school year, Al Gaiardo will retire from his history teacher position with the Ligonier Valley School District. Gaiardo will begin his second career as a financial adviser for Lincoln Investment after his last day of teaching, and therefore will not have time to continue as head golf coach.
Serving in the position for the Ligonier Valley School District for 16 years, Gaiardo has also served as an assistant and head football coach at the high school and collegiate level locally. With senior Josh Harbert qualifying for the WPIAL Finals on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Gaiardo will continue coaching Harbert, and will conclude his coaching career after the team has its banquet in mid-October.
Gaiardo’s teams have had success through his leadership over the years, with this year’s team finishing at 8-4.
“I believe that I am passionate about my coaching and I put in as much time as I can to help our student-athletes be in a position to succeed in both athletics and life,” Gaiardo reflected. “I try to impart lessons which will serve them well in life and be a role model for them in life.”
Gaiardo said his greatest reward of coaching has been the satisfaction that he sees on the faces of the athletes he has coached when they realize they are improving. This past season, the coach had expectations to see his players compete in each match and tournament they participated in.
The longtime coach said coaching at Ligonier Valley has allowed him to get to know some wonderful young men and women over the years, who he is now proud to call friends. “It is rewarding to see how many former players come back for our golf tournament each year,” he said. “It makes me proud that they contribute to our program and want the students to succeed.”
Reflecting on how the coaching realm has changed since he began in 1985, Gaiardo said much is different today.
“Students have so many other choices and distractions than they did 30 years ago or so,” Gaiardo explained. “Unfortunately, too many students are spending all of their time working or doing something else. You are going to be working until you are 60 or so, so take some time and participate in some extracurricular activities. You never know what you will fall in love with. Life is short and you can never get back time. One thing that is better today is that there is more information about coaching sports that allows you to grow as a coach.”
Ligonier Valley’s athletic director Joe Skura applauded Gaiardo for his dedication to the golf program and the athletes.
“Coach Gaiardo has been the biggest advocate for golf at Ligonier Valley,” said Skura. “He has certainly given tons of time and effort into teaching young men and women the sport and inspiring them to work hard. He has put so many hours in during the off-season to help kids find a love for golf, and his organization and commitment are greatly appreciated by me and our school district. We wish him the absolute best as he heads into retirement at the end of the school year.”
Harbert added about his coach: “Coach Gaiardo has been great to the team for all the years he has coached us. He is very enthusiastic about the sport and leadership. I think he is a great coach with great intentions.”
