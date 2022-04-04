Ligonier Valley High School swim coach Chelsea Brant has been selected as Women’s Coach of the Year and will be honored at the Westmoreland County YWCA Sportswomen of the Year banquet on April 20.
Brant was nominated by Ligonier Valley Athletic Director Joe Skura, who said the school’s swimming coach is extremely deserving of this title.
A standout swimmer and volleyball athlete at Ligonier Valley, Brant went on to play volleyball at Seton Hill. After Brant had her daughter in 2010, medical professionals found a tumor wrapped around her spinal cord that needed to be removed or could threaten her life.
With the removal of the tumor, Brant became paralyzed on the right side of her body. However, she was not about to let this obstacle stop her from living her life. She was determined to make progress and live a normal life; she worked hard in physical therapy and was able to regain feeling in 50 percent of her right side.
The situation caused her to leave her job in insurance sales, and she had been out of work and unsure of her future when she ran into a former high school swim coach who asked her to serve on the coaching staff. That’s where Brant’s story really begins, as she went on to serve as an assistant before taking over the high school swimming program, housed at the Ligonier Valley YMCA, then the YWCA swimming program, and also becoming the director of aquatics of the facility.
Now doing what she loves in a career that revolves around swimming, something she’s very passionate about, Brant is inspiring swimmers in the Ligonier Valley every day. It’s for this reason that she has been selected as Women’s Coach of the Year.
“I nominated Coach Brant because she exudes the qualities of a fine, leading lady who teaches life lessons and challenges our athletes every single day,” said Skura. “She is not only a tremendous coach who gets the best out of our athletes but a top-notch person with a heart of gold who provides a great example of character to not only our athletes but all she encounters.”
Both Skura and Brant were excited to hear the news that Brant was selected for the honor.
“I believe Brant is more than deserving of this honor,” Skura explained. “When the notification came in my email, I was simply ecstatic. She deserves to be recognized for her above-and-beyond dedication to athletes and the sport of swimming, but also as a female role model!”
“I was speechless,” said Brant of her reaction to hearing the news. “Then, I cried. I was so caught off guard, then felt very privileged that certain people thought enough of what I do that they felt I deserved this.”
Continued Brant: “Coaching isn’t just about the sport itself. Coaching is truly being involved in your kids’ lives, even when, in my case, we are out of the pool. It means the world to me when they come to me to talk about things outside of swimming. Whether it be looking for advice or my opinion, or if they just need someone to talk to. If you have that relationship, the respect they have for me when I’m actually coaching just sort of happens naturally. They truly are “my” kids, and I would do anything for them.”
Her reputation speaks for itself. The small team of under a dozen swimmers at Ligonier Valley competes with schools triple its size, and wins! The boys’ and girls’ teams both are extremely competitive and are respected across the WPIAL and the state. Brant has high expectations, and her athletes respond.
“If you ask my kids they know what I expect of them,” she said. “I put that out there at the very beginning and I rarely ever have to remind them. I hold them to a very high standard. They know they are expected to behave, especially when they are representing our school and our team. They have each others’ backs and know I am there for them as well. We are a very solid unit. I’m fortunate enough that a lot of my kids are also my employees (swim lesson instructors, lifeguards) at the Ligonier YMCA. I love watching them excel at school, sports, employment, and other extra-curricular activities they are involved in. They are all very well-rounded individuals, and that speaks volumes for their character and how they will succeed later in life.”
Brant is not only a role model to the swimmers on the high school swim team and YMCA swim team, but also to her daughter, Abigail, who is 12 and also a swimmer at the YMCA.
“She’s very proud of me,” said Brant of her daughter. “She loves what I do and has been around me coaching high schoolers since she was in kindergarten. They treat her absolutely wonderfully, and, seeing their relationships melts my heart. They adore her and she them. They are wonderful role models for her to look up to.”
As for the award, Brant is honored.
“This is truly an honor,” she enthused. “I am very fortunate enough to be able to do something I love daily. It truly does not feel like a job. It is my pleasure, and even when it is tough, it is always worth it. I’m grateful and honored to receive this award. We (coaches) don’t do what we do for recognition for ourselves, we do it for the kids. So, when something like this happens, it is very humbling because there are a lot of great coaches in our area who produce great students, and athletes, and contribute greatly to their overall being.”
Brant, 36, is the daughter of Ron and Deanie Brant of Ligonier. Abigail and her father, Michael McCann, and many from the Ligonier Valley family are excited to celebrate Brant’s honor on April 20.
