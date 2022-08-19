Even though the Ligonier Valley girls golf team lost their second match of the year against Mount Pleasant at Mt. Odin Thursday by a score of 177 to 209, LV’s Amanda Woods tied the lowest score for 9 holes.
The record is now shared with Madison Pierce, who shot the same score in 2019.
LIGONIER VALLEY: Amanda Woods 50, Adelynn Witcoski 53, Alyssa Johnston 53, Ana Charlebois 53, Maggie Markosky 53, Ella Silvis 66, Mikayla Smitley 68.
GCC 200, Ligonier Valley 210
The Ligonier Valley Rams boys golf team lost a section match to Greensburg Central Catholic 200-210 at Mt. Odin Golf Course Thursday.
With the loss, the Rams are 0-2 in section play and GCC moves to 2-1.
Luke Lentz was the medalist for LV shooting a 39 and Braden Riley was the medalist for GCC shooting a 34.
The Rams are back in action on Monday as they host Southmoreland at Champion Lakes.
Ligonier Valley: Luke Lentz 39, Josh Harbert 42, Brody McIntosh 42, Will Morford 43
Norwin 203, Greater Latrobe 211
In their second Class 3A, Section 1 match of the season, Greater Latrobe stumbled, losing to Norwin 203-211.
The Wildcats were led by junior PJ Germano with a 4- over-par 40.
Greater Latrobe: PJ Germano 40, Jake Pavlik 41, JM Krajc 47, Jack Sacriponte 43, JD Robinson 45, Jack Ridilla, 42.
Derry Area 213, Southmoreland 251
The Derry Area Trojans played three section matches in three days. Wednesday, they traveled to Donegal Highlands the new home of the Southmoreland Scotties teams. The Trojans are 3-0 in section 2AA following a 213-251 win over the Scotties.
Hunter Jurica was the overall low-medalist carding an impressive 2 under-par 35 on the par-37 back 9.
Southmoreland was led by Max Sokol with a 41.
DA: Antonio Hauser 41, Owen Hammers 43, Ashton Beighley 47, Hayden Smolleck 47.
