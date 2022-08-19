20220819-LVWood.jpg

Ligonier Valley’s Amanda Woods holds her scorecard with her record-tying score.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Even though the Ligonier Valley girls golf team lost their second match of the year against Mount Pleasant at Mt. Odin Thursday by a score of 177 to 209, LV’s Amanda Woods tied the lowest score for 9 holes.

The record is now shared with Madison Pierce, who shot the same score in 2019.

