Tonight’s upcoming football game at Ligonier Valley’s Weller Field will feature two teams coming off victories who have already clinched appearances in the upcoming WPIAL 2A playoffs with three weeks remaining in the regular season.

The second place in the Allegheny Conference Serra Catholic Eagles (6-1, 4-0), the defending WPIAL 2A champion and state runner-up, bested Yough 28-14 at home last Friday behind impressive offensive nights by Amire Spencer who had 143 yards receiving and two touchdowns, Elijah Wards’ 121 yards passing and a touchdown, and Quadir Stribling’s 131 air-yards while adding another TD.

