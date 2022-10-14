Tonight’s upcoming football game at Ligonier Valley’s Weller Field will feature two teams coming off victories who have already clinched appearances in the upcoming WPIAL 2A playoffs with three weeks remaining in the regular season.
The second place in the Allegheny Conference Serra Catholic Eagles (6-1, 4-0), the defending WPIAL 2A champion and state runner-up, bested Yough 28-14 at home last Friday behind impressive offensive nights by Amire Spencer who had 143 yards receiving and two touchdowns, Elijah Wards’ 121 yards passing and a touchdown, and Quadir Stribling’s 131 air-yards while adding another TD.
“(Serra is) an outstanding football team,” said Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel as his team worked out in preparation for its game Friday.
“They got athletes everywhere at all positions. With the success they had last year, they definitely have the pedigree of a team that knows how to win,” he said.
Meanwhile, the third place in the Allegheny Conference, Ligonier Valley Rams (5-2, 3-1) won a road game for the fifth time this year at Burrell High School, beating the Buccaneers 29-15 behind another strong game by senior Haden Sierocky.
Sierocky, who has earned the moniker (bestowed on him by teammates) “Mr. Big Play” scored two rushing touchdowns, caught another on a fourth-down play from senior quarterback Broderick Scheyer, had a long kick return, and made a crucial fourth quarter pick in the end zone to secure the Ram victory along with a senior running back Nick Lonas’ early rushing TD.
“The attitudes have been really good, we’ve just kinda taken the momentum that we got from our win against Burrell and continued to build on it,” said Beitel commenting on this week’s team preparation.
The Eagles will present a much different foe than Burrell, when they roll out a balance of offense featuring over 270 yards of passing, and 130 yards rushing per game.
Friday will mark the first time the Rams face Serra Catholic since last year when they had to forfeit the contest due to several injuries including Sierocky, who was out with a broken arm, which led to a depleted squad forcing the forfeit loss.
According to Coach Beitel the forfeit loss isn’t on their minds, “what happened last year, is last year. Hayden missed more than that game last year. He missed half our season with a broken arm, so he’s been motivated from day 1 coming off a disappointing junior season with the injury.”
The Rams will get some needed additional help Friday against the when some players who have missed time this year due to injuries return,.“We’re starting to get a couple of guys back healthy,” said Beitel who looks to take over 2nd place in their conference with a win. They’re the champions until someone beats them.”
Paul DiMartini can be reached at lb.pauldimartini@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.