The Lady Rams volleyball team of Ligonier Valley started the season the right way, taking down Yough in a non-conference matchup that kicked off the 2023 regular season.
The Lady Rams took the match in four sets against Yough, with Ligonier Valley only giving the second set to Yough.
All four sets were relatively close, but Ligonier Valley pulled things out in the end. The first set finished 25-21 in favor of the Lady Rams. The second set was the closest of the match, with Yough picking up their lone set win in 26-24 fashion.
The third set was the most decisive for Ligonier Valley, winning it 25-17. The fourth and final set of the match gave a sense of deja vu as the Lady Rams finished the match as they started it, winning the set 25-21.
Abby Tutino led the way for the Lady Rams. She posted 14 service points, three aces and six kills to start the season. Lacy Sosko posted six aces in the win; leading her team in that statistic.
Lending a helping hand for Ligonier Valley were Rylee Monticue and Saylor Clise. That duo posted 13 and 11 assists respectively.
Ligonier Valley starts the season 1-0 with the non-conference win. The Lady Rams will have a bit of a break, but will be back in action Sept. 5 when they face Burrell.
